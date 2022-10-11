Bid to expand Norfolk Showground arena to 'futureproof' attraction

Expansion plans to protect the future of the visitor attraction at the heart of the Norfolk Showground are being welcomed by community leaders.

The Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA) has applied to South Norfolk Council to upgrade the showground arena and extend it by over 300sqm.

It can currently hold up to 4,000 people in the 3,000sqm agricultural hub but the association wants the expansion "to improve the flexibility of the existing facilities and future proof the business generally", according to the design and access statement.

The Local Flavours 2018 event held in the Norfolk Showground Arena - Credit: Nick Butcher

Mark Nicholas, managing director of the RNAA, previously said the arena would be transformed to host live music, conferences and cultural celebrations as part of a wider revamp of the site.

Mr Nicholas said: "Our 10-year vision is to show the Norfolk Showground is more than just a green setting. The committee members are determined to move quickly.

"We would like the showground to be more accessible.

"We have an upbeat message about the exciting future for the Norfolk Showground. We want to bring it to life and fulfil its potential for the benefit of Norwich and Norfolk.

"We want the showground to be a flagship destination."

Peter Milliken, vice-chairman of Easton Parish Council - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Peter Milliken, vice-chairman of Easton Parish Council, said: "The association has got to keep going as a business. It has got to generate revenue. We as a council are all in favour of the plans because it means it can create employment and for the local community.

"It is important for area to keep the showground because it is a buffer between the encroachment of housing from Norwich and Costessey towards Easton.

"We have to be supportive of the showground to keep it going at its present location."

Costessey Town Council chairman Dan Burrill - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Dan Burrill, chairman of Costessey Parish Council, said: "The showground is a big attraction. We want to see it being a success and feel the association needs to do this."

If the plans are approved extra toilets, breakout rooms and kitchens will be be created in the arena, the main entrance will move and extra parking will be established.

The RNAA also wants to rent out rooms in the arena for general office space.



