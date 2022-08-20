Plans to revamp car showroom in major city route

An independent car dealership has submitted plans to alter its showroom on the edge of the city having already spent £1m refurbishing another site nearby.

Motorvogue has applied for permission to make changes to the Cromer Road showroom in Hellesdon.

This would include new shop front glazing and illuminated logos on the southwest side.

Norwich-based architectural designer K Garnham Design is listed as the agent for the applicant.

Hellesdon Parish Council will discuss the application during its meeting at the Diamond Jubilee Centre on Tuesday, August 23 - beginning at 6.15pm - where the authority will decide if it supports or objects to the plans.

The application comes after the Motorvogue branch in Reepham Road has reopened following a £1 million revamp with a interior display area for 10 new vehicles and a further 50 outside.

This includes motors made by manufacturer Stellantis such as Alfa Romeo and electric vehicles from DS Automobiles.

The Motorvogue showroom in Reepham Road - Credit: Motorvogue

Motorvogue and K Garnham Design have been contacted for comment.