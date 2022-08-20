Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

Plans to revamp car showroom in major city route

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 8:00 AM August 20, 2022
The Motorvogue showroom in Cromer Road 

The Motorvogue showroom in Cromer Road - Credit: Google Maps

An independent car dealership has submitted plans to alter its showroom on the edge of the city having already spent £1m refurbishing another site nearby. 

Motorvogue has applied for permission to make changes to the Cromer Road showroom in Hellesdon.

This would include new shop front glazing and illuminated logos on the southwest side.

Norwich-based architectural designer K Garnham Design is listed as the agent for the applicant. 

Hellesdon Parish Council will discuss the application during its meeting at the Diamond Jubilee Centre on Tuesday, August 23 - beginning at 6.15pm - where the authority will decide if it supports or objects to the plans.

The application comes after the Motorvogue branch in Reepham Road has reopened following a £1 million revamp with a interior display area for 10 new vehicles and a further 50 outside.

This includes motors made by manufacturer Stellantis such as Alfa Romeo and electric vehicles from DS Automobiles. 

Motorvogue is located in Reepham Road, Norwich.

The Motorvogue showroom in Reepham Road - Credit: Motorvogue

Motorvogue and K Garnham Design have been contacted for comment.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

A group named the 'Patriotic Alternative' protesting a drag queen storytime outside the forum in Nor

Protests outside drag queen story event sees police called in

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Wish you were here? Passengers en route to Mallorca (left) instead landed in Belfast (right) on Tuesday morning.

Exclusive

City passengers on TUI flight to Mallorca land in BELFAST

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
An F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet has been flying over Norfolk as part of night time training exercises

Fighter jet heard roaring over Norwich in night time training exercise

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Mark Overton, owner of The Little Seafood Truck. Picture: Danielle Booden

'Seafood isn't just for posh people': Affordable fishmonger opens in city

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon