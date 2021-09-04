Plans submitted for new flats and rooftop bar in city centre

Published: 6:00 AM September 4, 2021

Estateducation and JaeVee have purchased a building in Westlegate for co-living flats - Credit: Estateducation/JaeVee

Plans to transform a large commercial building in Norwich into homes have been lodged.

JaeVee, the spin-off crowdfunding property project of developer Estateducation, purchased the Boar's Head on the corner of Westlegate and St Stephens Street in the city centre earlier this year.

And now the company has lodged plans to convert commercial space on the first, second and third floors for residential use.

If approved, the project would see the floors converted into 10 individual properties varying between two and five bedrooms in size.

And the plans also include a two-storey extension to the building to prove four large HMOs and a rooftop bar and restaurant.

The development also plans to incorporate 'co-living' arrangements for the 10 main properties, which would see units consist of bedrooms with en-suites bathrooms, with shared kitchen and similar facilities including cinema rooms.

Norwich City Council will consider the application in due course.