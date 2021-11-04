Family campsite with permanent 'pods' could open next to golf course

There are plans for a new campsite at the Roundwood complex next to Wensum Valley golf course - Credit: PA/Google Maps

A new campsite could open on overgrown land beside a city golf course.

A change of use planning application has been submitted for the site at Roundwood Bowls and Function Centre in Taverham.

Maxine Rushton, of Roundwood Ltd, has lodged plans for an unused space towards the rear of the site in Ringland Road.

Two camping areas would provide grass pitches for 14 family-sized tents, as well as three hard standing pitches suitable for tents or smaller campervans.

This space had to be cleared at the start of 2021 after becoming overgrown with vegetation and rubbish.

A design and access statement for the application reads: "In future, the site will be looking to extend the offering to include permanent camping pods.

"These will provide all-year round accommodation for visitors to the area. They will have en suite facilities and a small kitchenette."

A toilet and shower block have also been proposed under the plans, as well as a new reception and office space.

The existing office space located within the Roundwood Bowls Club would then be used as storage area.

The applicant hopes waste from the toilet and handwashing facilities will connect to drainage through the new Abel Homes development pumping station.

Discussions have also been taking place between Roundwood and the adjoining Wensum Valley golf course.

They have agreed fencing will be repaired and erected where it is absent towards the northwest of the site to prevent campers from entering the course.

Safety netting would prevent wayward golf shots flying into the campsite - Credit: PA

Safety netting would be provided by the golf club to prevent wayward shots from flying into the camping area.

Meanwhile, access to the site would be via the entrance to the Roundwood Function and Conference Centre off Ringland Road.

Planning documents state the entrance would be wide enough to allow two cars to pull in and out of the site at the same time.

A preliminary ecology appraisal for the plan states: "The site owners are fully aware that there is a tremendous amount of wildlife at the site, and are willing to put measures in place to protect the said wildlife."