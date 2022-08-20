Hopes for new shop on estate near Norfolk Showground
- Credit: Denise Bradley/Persimmon Homes Anglia
A village could have a new shop after a housing giant has bid to build a business enterprise on a large estate near the Norfolk Showground.
Persimmon Homes Anglia has applied to South Norfolk Council to build a new retail shop off Dereham Road in Easton as part of its Festival Park development.
The district council granted outline planning permission for the 780-home estate in 2016 and as well as a retail store, the development would feature an extension to St Peter's Primary School in the village, a new village hall, the relocation and increased capacity of the allotments and infrastructure including public open space.
A planning document written by Brown and Co for Persimmon Homes Anglia said: "We understand from the developer that the access to the retail site is most likely to be provided by the first quarter of 2027.
"This may seem some time off, however, the campaign to market the site and identify a purchaser will take time."
Peter Milliken, vice-chairman of Easton Parish Council, said: "We are happy with the proposal.
"We are very much looking forward to some sort of retail enterprise being brought to the village where people can walk or cycle.
"We are hoping for a Co-op or a Tesco."
Most Read
- 1 Cafe and bar with rooftop terrace to open in city centre
- 2 More TUI chaos as ANOTHER flight lands in Belfast instead of Corfu
- 3 'Fight club': Gang brawls see hundreds of teens meeting to scrap in park
- 4 Warning traffic disruption will kill Christmas trade in the city
- 5 Road to close as work continues on new school near Norwich
- 6 Demolition work starts on former Broads pub
- 7 Jesy Nelson 'obsessed' with former city nightclub manager turned drag queen
- 8 Norwich cinema at risk after reports Cineworld is preparing for bankruptcy
- 9 Ship-themed pub on edge of Norfolk Broads up for rent
- 10 Japanese small plates restaurant opens in Norwich city centre
He added the village, which has 620 homes and 1,300 people, used to have a shop but it shut after the Sainsbury's supermarket opened in Longwater Retail Park off William Frost Way in Costessey in 1997.
Mr Milliken, 58, who has lived in the village for over 30 years, added Easton had a fish and chip shop and post office.
The parish council has already submitted plans to the district council to build and run a £1.2m community centre, which is part of the Festival Park development.
If approved, the new shop would be off Marlingford Road.
Mr Milliken added the new shop could also be a potential GP surgery or dentist, if it could not be sold to a retailer, and said there was a lot of demand for these health services.
Persimmon Homes Anglia was approached for comment regarding the application.