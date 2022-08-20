Hopes for new shop on estate near Norfolk Showground

Peter Milliken, vice-chairman of Easton Parish Council, and how the finished Festival Park development will look - Credit: Denise Bradley/Persimmon Homes Anglia

A village could have a new shop after a housing giant has bid to build a business enterprise on a large estate near the Norfolk Showground.

Persimmon Homes Anglia has applied to South Norfolk Council to build a new retail shop off Dereham Road in Easton as part of its Festival Park development.

The district council granted outline planning permission for the 780-home estate in 2016 and as well as a retail store, the development would feature an extension to St Peter's Primary School in the village, a new village hall, the relocation and increased capacity of the allotments and infrastructure including public open space.

Some of the walls of new homes being built on the Festival Park site being developed off Dereham Road in Easton by Persimmon Homes Anglia - Credit: Peter Milliken

A planning document written by Brown and Co for Persimmon Homes Anglia said: "We understand from the developer that the access to the retail site is most likely to be provided by the first quarter of 2027.

"This may seem some time off, however, the campaign to market the site and identify a purchaser will take time."

Peter Milliken, vice-chairman of Easton Parish Council, said: "We are happy with the proposal.

"We are very much looking forward to some sort of retail enterprise being brought to the village where people can walk or cycle.

"We are hoping for a Co-op or a Tesco."

He added the village, which has 620 homes and 1,300 people, used to have a shop but it shut after the Sainsbury's supermarket opened in Longwater Retail Park off William Frost Way in Costessey in 1997.

Vice-chairman of Easton Parish Council, Peter Milliken - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Milliken, 58, who has lived in the village for over 30 years, added Easton had a fish and chip shop and post office.

The parish council has already submitted plans to the district council to build and run a £1.2m community centre, which is part of the Festival Park development.

If approved, the new shop would be off Marlingford Road.

Mr Milliken added the new shop could also be a potential GP surgery or dentist, if it could not be sold to a retailer, and said there was a lot of demand for these health services.

Persimmon Homes Anglia was approached for comment regarding the application.



