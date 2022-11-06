Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Calls for bus shelter to serve nearby high school and care home

Ben Hardy

Published: 1:07 PM November 6, 2022
Schoolchildren and relatives visiting a care home may no longer be standing in the rain as they wait for buses on the outskirts of the city.

Taverham Parish Council has submitted an application to the county council to fund the installation of a bus shelter opposite the junction of Lloyd Road. 

The bus stop is well used by pupils attending the nearby Taverham High School and those attending the Oak Court nursing home in Fakenham Road.

Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou, Liberal Democrats district councillor for Taverham, said the parish council has received requests from folk living nearby for a bus shelter.

Norfolk County Council's parish partnerships scheme would be used to fund the bus shelter.

As part of this, local councils are invited to submit bids for highway improvement schemes each year.

A total of £625,000 was made available for the 2022/23 pot with the county council funding 50pc of the cost of successful bids.

Taverham parish clerk Samantha Salmons said: "It's a main bus route through Taverham which goes all the way up to Fakenham and it's a well-used bus stop.

"It would be a two-bay bus shelter which would be two metres wide with a perched seat. 

"With the recent wet weather and overhanging trees, residents will appreciate this facility being installed."

The clerk added that the parish council is waiting to hear back from the county council to see whether the authority will grant a licence for the shelter.

Plans for the bus shelter were included on the agenda for councillors to discuss at the Taverham Parish Council meeting on Monday, October 10 which was held in the village hall. 

It comes after a bus shelter in Castle Meadow in the city centre appeared to have been vandalised sometime last week.

Shattered glass could be seen on the floor beneath the bus shelter near Boots on Thursday afternoon.

A bus shelter in Sprowston Road, near to the junction of Wall Road in New Catton, was also damaged in July.

The deadline for submissions for the 2023/24 parish partnership scheme is Friday, December 9, 2022.

