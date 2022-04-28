Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

Brand new care centre proposed to stop hospital bed blocking

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 7:00 AM April 28, 2022
Hill House as it is, and how it could look if plans go ahead

Hill House as it is, and how it could look if plans go ahead - Credit: Ethos Care Group/Archant

Bed blocking in hospitals across Norfolk could be eased if plans to transform a family home into a private care centre are given the go ahead.

Plans have been submitted to turn Hill House in Hall Lane, Drayton, into a 16-bedroom health base for people recovering from serious health conditions.

It will host people who have required ventilation on intensive care in "local NHS hospitals", and will be under the stewardship of Ethos Care Group.

If approved by Broadland District Council, the inside of the family home would be converted and the building's conservatory and one-and-a-half storey extension would be knocked down to be replaced with a two-storey extension.

The unit could open early next year.

Gavin Elsey, director of commercial operations at Ethos Care Group

Gavin Elsey, director of commercial operations at Ethos Care Group - Credit: Ethos Care Group

Applicant Gavin Elsey, director of commercial operations at Ethos Care Group, said: "The care centre is for people bed blocking ICU beds in hospitals.

"It would care for people who need a step-down facility after serious incidents put them into a coma but have since stabilised.

Most Read

  1. 1 Prescribed cannabis seized by police at patient's home
  2. 2 Police remain at scene of ongoing incident for over 24 hours
  3. 3 City shopping centre renamed for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
  1. 4 Multiple emergency services attend city centre incident
  2. 5 A47 closed near Norwich due to police incident
  3. 6 Prisoner attacked fellow inmate with weapon in jail yard
  4. 7 Fake bags, trainers and tracksuits seized during car boot police swoop
  5. 8 Opening date for new Tesco Express store REVEALED
  6. 9 Moulin Rouge-themed bottomless brunch coming to Norwich
  7. 10 Plans submitted to transform former B&B into family home

"There isn't such a facility in Norwich or Norfolk and we are ensuring the severe and acute need is met in Norwich and Norfolk.

"A number of people have to go out of county because beds are not available."

He said patients could include people with long Covid.

He added 15 medically-trained staff would help with their rehabilitation.

Mr Elsey added the 16 rooms would be split into four living areas to create a homely environment.

A public footpath would also be built along Hall Lane but no new access would be built.

An artist impression on how the Hill House care centre could look if plans are approved by Broadland District Council

An artist impression on how the Hill House care centre could look if plans are approved by Broadland District Council - Credit: Ethos Care Group

He added the plans were significantly different to previous Ethos Care Group proposals to demolish the home, valued at £1.2m in 2019, and build a 56-bed care home.

These were put forward in 2019 and rejected.

How Drayton View care centre will look when completed

How Drayton View care centre will look when completed - Credit: Ethos Care Group

Mr Elsey said the group was talking to Colman Hospital in Norwich and Norfolk and Waveney CCG and places would be paid for through NHS continuing healthcare funding.

Adrian Crotch, who represents Drayton on Broadland District Council for the Conservatives

Adrian Crotch, who represents Drayton on Broadland District Council for the Conservatives - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

Adrian Crotch, who represents Drayton on Broadland for the Conservatives, said: "The demand for that type of facility is needed."

Hill House on Hall Lane in Drayton, which could make way for a new care home. Picture: Archant

Hill House in Hall Lane, Drayton - Credit: Archant

Some patients could move on to Drayton View in Drayton High Road, being developed by Ethos on the former David Rice Hospital site, which will help patients with spinal and brain injuries.

Broadland District Council
Norwich News

Don't Miss

There are many road closures in Norwich at the moment which is crippling traders like Mark Woodhouse, pictured inset 

Road closures across city lead bosses to warn of bankruptcy

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Police are searching for a driver who hit another car leaving three injured before driving off.

Search for driver after three hurt in Norwich hit-and-run crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Feed's charity cafe at Waterloo Park was targeted by vandals this weekend, (inset) Chris Elliot

Yobs wreck brand new outdoor furniture at charity-run park cafe

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
The team at Dyrrah Coffee in Earlham Road, who have opened a pizzeria in the evenings. From left, Ni

Coffee shop 'overwhelmed with love' after opening pizzeria

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon