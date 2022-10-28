Plans for huge new artificial football pitch at city school

There are plans for another 3G football pitch at the Open Academy. Pictured inset is project designer Tom Betts - Credit: Norfolk FA/S&C Slatter

Grassroots footie players may soon be able to grace the turf of a brand spanking new facility next to a city school.

The Norfolk County Football Association has submitted plans for the creation of a 3G - a third generation all-weather synthetic surface - pitch with 10m-high LED floodlights in all four corners at the Open Academy.

This would essentially be a "like-for-like replacement" of a grass pitch with an artificial surface for seven-versus-seven matches at the Salhouse Road site.

Project designer Tom Betts, of S&C Slatter, said: "With the demand for reliable football surfaces in and around Norwich this is an easy project to execute to increase the pitch provision in the city.

"There is an existing adjacent football development centre with changing rooms and a function space so increasing the artificial pitch quantity at Open Academy is a fantastic idea."

Hard-standing areas for access, 4.5m-high fencing and pitch barriers are also included as part of the plans for the pitch.

The application states the operation times for the facility would be 9am to 10pm on Monday to Friday and 9am to 5pm on weekends.

Mr Betts added: "This project is a continuation of several strategic football facilities that Norfolk County FA is developing not just in Norwich, but across the county.

"It will help to ensure the continual development of grassroots football and help to safeguard the future of the nation's game."

The artificial surface would be able to be used frequently all year round with no decline in quality.

Planning documents for the application state that a 3G surface negates "annoying fixture cancellations during the winter months" as the surface holds up better than grass in wet weather.

The applicant also states the 3G pitch will create "minimal visual impact" and the proposal is "sympathetic to its surroundings".

There is already an existing full-sized 11-a-side football pitch at the Open Academy.

The Norfolk FA leases part of the land at the site to provide football surfaces.

The Open Academy has been contacted for comment.

A decision will be made on the application by Norwich City Council in due course.