Not Lovin' It - Anger over McDonald's plans at 'dangerous' junction

There are plans for a new McDonald's in Mousehold Lane which district councillor Natasha Harpley, pictured inset, has opposed

People living near a spot earmarked from a fast-food restaurant have lodged their anger over the plans.

A petition has been set up in opposition to planning applications submitted to Norwich City Council proposing a McDonald's in Sprowston's Mousehold Lane.

One of the main arguments put forward by the petition is the potential for an increase in traffic coming out of the former Richard Nash car dealership site.

Critics believe this will directly lead to more accidents.

McDonald's argues the site is an ideal location given its proximity to the M&S petrol station next door and its access to the A1042.

There are plans for a McDonald's in Mousehold Lane

The fast food giant has also said the plans could create up to 120 jobs.

But a 'Sprowston's Not Lovin' It' petition states there are visibility issues with the junction between Mousehold Lane and Corbet Avenue.

More than 100 people have signed the petition.

Sprowston district councillor Natasha Harpley (Lab) knows all too well about the number of accidents at the junction having witnessed her brother being hit by a car when crossing the road as a child in the 1990s. Luckily the child recovered.

Natasha Harpley,district councillor for Sprowston

Ms Harpley said: "I do not think it is ideal and I am strongly opposed to it on road safety grounds.

"Visibility can be poor turning into Blackwell Avenue and Corbet Avenue. There have been quite a few accidents there and I have made my feelings clear about the plans."

The councillor also believes the McDonald's would lead to an increase in litter being dumped in Mousehold which would increase the amount of vermin the area.

The site of the proposed McDonald's in Mousehold Lane in Norwich.

A public consultation was conducted by McDonald's as part of the planning process with the majority of people objecting to the plans.

Of the 387 responses, 56pc were against, 42pc were positive and 2pc unsure.

The petition states: "Sprowston's Neighbourhood Plan aims to make Sprowston a healthier place. By opening a McDonald's at this location it's a complete contradiction to this carefully devised plan."

An artist's impression of what the new McDonald's drive-thru and restaurant would look like in Sprowston

Ms Harpley said this particular criticism was a "tenuous argument" as there are other fast food outlets nearby including a KFC.

"With regards to the healthy diet point, people can make their own decision," she added.