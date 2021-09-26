Almost 14,000 parking tickets issued in Norwich in past year

Published: 6:00 AM September 26, 2021

Norwich was where the most penalty charge notices were issued. - Credit: Archant

Almost 14,000 parking tickets were issued in Norwich last year, new figures have revealed.

But the number issued in 2020/21 was well down on the 25,571 over the previous 12 months, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And it means a forecast £627,000 deficit in the city's account for the running of the civil enforcement service.

Civil enforcement officers issue penalty charge notices to drivers who ignore restrictions, such as by not buying pay and display tickets, overstaying in time-limited spaces or parking on double yellow lines.

They range from £25 to £105, depending on the seriousness of the infringement and how quickly they are paid.

You may also want to watch:

Drivers can challenge them and more than 2,000 in Norwich were cancelled.

More than 700 were written off because the driver was not traceable or an error had been made.

There were 26,135 tickets issued across Norfolk between April last year and the end of March this year - of which 18,726 were paid.

That was well down on the 45,078 issued the previous year, where 33,984 were paid.

There were 26,135 tickets issued across Norfolk. - Credit: Archant © 2006

Behind Norwich, Great Yarmouth was in second spot, with 5,690 issued and 3,676 paid, with King's Lynn's 3,216 issued and 2,477 paid putting it third.

There were 1,918 issued in North Norfolk, with 1,643 of those paid, while 807 of the 1,070 handed out in Breckland were paid.

In South Norfolk only 214 were issued, but almost all of them (195) were paid.

The money raised is used to pay for the running of Norfolk Parking Partnership - a collaboration between Norfolk's councils.

Norfolk Parking Partnership Joint Committee will discuss the annual report when it meets on Wednesday (September 29).

The partnership's civil parking enforcement account is forecast to make a surplus of just over £60,000, but the forecast Norwich loss is a cause for concern.

Norfolk Parking Partnership Joint Committee chairman Martin Wilby. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Martin Wilby, chairman of the committee, said: "We have seen the level of demand for parking increase as the economy has reopened, but it is difficult to predict whether it will return to pre-pandemic levels.

"By identifying potential losses early in the year, we can take steps to minimise the deficit. We will closely monitor this situation over the coming months and report back to the parking partnership committee."