Headteacher admits parking wars are 'problematic' near school
- Credit: Google Maps/Archant
Homeowners are fed up with bumper-to-bumper congestion outside their homes near a city primary school.
St Clements Hill Primary Academy, which is located just off Sprowston Road, opened in the winter of 2018 after plans were approved by Norwich City Council.
The school has since explored increasing the number of car parking spaces on site but this was deemed to not be possible.
This has led to those living near the Le Safferne Gardens site being blocked into their driveways by parents.
One homeowner, who did not wish to be named, was recently blocked in which meant she was unable to collect her kids from childcare for an hour.
St Clements Hill Primary Academy headteacher, Jess Gardner, said: "We are aware that parking in the areas around schools can often be problematic.
"Like many schools St Clements has limited on-site parking and while we have previously investigated the possibility of increasing car parking facilities within our grounds. We have established that this is not possible."
Folk living in Ash Grove, Sprowston Road, Wall Road and Clabon Road are among those who have been affected by the street parking.
Mrs Gardner added: "We would always encourage parents, carers and visitors to the school to park respectfully in the surrounding area but we have no jurisdiction to enforce that."
Councillor Mike Stonard (Lab), who represents the Catton Grove ward, said: "I would encourage parents to be thoughtful and considerate when dropping off and picking up their kids from school.
"I am sure the school is encouraging them to do that as well and I will talk to the school to see if there is anymore we can do."
Other areas have experienced similar parking wars outside city schools including Thorpe St Andrew where John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children's services, placed blue cones on verges in the Furze Road area to prevent people parking there.
The county council has also been involved with a national School Streets scheme which has seen roads entirely closed to traffic at school times.
Dussindale Primary School, Nelson Infant and Wensum Junior and Browick Road Primary in Wymondham are all part of this initiative.