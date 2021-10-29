Patrols to be ramped up after couple complains of parking woes

Doreen Dothan, from St James Close in Norwich, contacted the Evening News about parking - and now patrols have been stepped up - Credit: Danielle Booden

Parking patrols will be ramped up at a housing development after a couple contacted the Evening News about their struggles to find a space.

Doreen and Andrew Dothan, who live in St James House in Norwich, pay £44 per year for a parking permit which allows them to park nearby.

Doreen and Andy Dothan, from St James Close in Norwich, who are angry about inconsiderate parkers.

However, they always struggle to find a space in St James Close or Cannell Green because the streets are so clogged with cars.

After learning of this newspaper's We'll Sort It campaign, the couple contacted the Evening News to tell of their struggles.

And now City Hall has agreed to ramp up patrols in a bid to ease their woes.

The street is partly permit holders only, but also includes a number of two-hour bays which are unrestricted between 6.30pm and 8am - and 75-year-old Mrs Dothan says this makes parking a nightmare.

People living in St James Close in Norwich are angry about inconsiderate parkers.

She said: "People just park here willy nilly and go off to the dentist or to walk around Mousehold - it isn't fair on the people who actually live here."

Mr Dothan added: "There is just not enough parking specifically for disabled people, all it needs is for there to either be residents-only spaces or disabled bays."

A spokesman for Norwich City Council said: "A parking permit doesn’t guarantee the holder a parking space within that zone, but it does make it more likely they’ll be able to find one.

“Our recent introduction of virtual permits may make it less visibly obvious who has permission to park in a certain area, but we invite anyone who believes people are parking where they shouldn’t be, to complete the ‘report illegal parking’ form on our website.

Parking on St James Close in Norwich which people are taking up leaving people who live nearby nowhere to park.

“Cannell Green is already patrolled multiple times a week, but we will schedule some extra patrols in the immediate future. Our civil enforcement officers will take action if necessary to make sure the parking spaces are being used correctly.”

And Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for transport and chairman of the Norfolk Parking Partnership, said: “We’d be very happy to work with the city council to investigate any parking issues at this location, as this will hopefully help us to identify any improvements that could be made.”

Information about parking enforcement and how to request changes to restrictions can be found at www.norfolk.gov.uk/parkingenforcement