Mystery over who needs to cut overgrown hedge amid safety fears

An overgrown hedge has been causing woes in Mile Cross. Pictured inset is councillor Chrissie Rumsby - Credit: Contributed

There is confusion over who needs to chop an overgrown hedge which has been causing safety fears along a city path used by cyclists and pedestrians.

Homeowners have been writing to the city and county councils about the out of control foliage between Soleme Road and Drayton Road in Mile Cross.

The route is used by schoolchildren and neighbours fear there could be an accident with a cyclist as a result of the hedge obscuring people's views.

Chrissie Rumsby (Lab), county councillor for Mile Cross, said: "There has been a dispute over who owns the hedge. It could be dangerous.

Chrissie Rumsby, councillor for Mile Cross, said racists were the last thing the area needed. - Credit: Labour Party

"It may be that half of it is on private land and the other half is owned by the council.

"There seems to be so many examples of overgrowth in Mile Cross at the moment."

Debbie Pegg, 60, who lives nearby, has complained about the hedge on multiple occasions.

She said: "This overgrown hedge is nearly blocking this footpath which is well used by cyclists and schoolchildren.

"It's particularly unpleasant when the hedge is wet and a lot of rubbish is accumulating underneath it.

"I've tried reporting this overgrown hedge and written to my councillors about it but there is apparently some dispute about who is responsible for it.

"I reported it early in lockdown and it did eventually get cut back but the council obviously don't realise it does grow again."

The county council and city council have both been contacted for comment but have not responded.

Jacob Huntley (Lab), city councillor for Mile Cross has also been contacted.

It is understood he has been corresponding with folk about the hedge.

The overgrown hedge in Mile Cross which has been reported to the council - Credit: Contributed

The Mile Cross hedge is not the first example of overgrown foliage causing safety issues in the city.

The temporary loss of traffic lights at the crossing between Chapel Field North and Cleveland Road near the Grapes Hill roundabout created chaos for walkers unable to see approaching cars due to an overgrown bush in the autumn.

Concerns were also raised back in January over spikey bushes in brick planters overhanging the pathway at Chalfont Walk in Eaton facing on to Peckover Road.