Trashed beauty spots across city lead to calls for more bins

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 1:32 PM July 5, 2022
Litter in Coslany Street. Pictured inset is Sandra Bogelein, Green city councillor for the Mancroft ward

Litter in Coslany Street. Pictured inset is Sandra Bogelein, Green city councillor for the Mancroft ward - Credit: Ben Hardy/Neil Didsbury

Overflowing bins with litter dumped beside them are a thorn in the side of city folk who have said more bins urgently need to be put in.

Litter was left strewn next to the full bin in Coslany Street near to the Riverside Walk late last month which prompted concerns it could attract vermin. 

Other areas of the city such as Anderson's Meadow in NR3 and Plumstead Road in NR1 have also been affected by rubbish being scattered across the floor during the warm weather months. 

The photos taken of the fly-tipping are a mixture of the alleyways on both the Plumstead estate and around Borrowdale Drive.

The photos taken of the fly-tipping are a mixture of the alleyways on both the Plumstead estate and around Borrowdale Drive. - Credit: Matthew Brown

Sandra Bogelein, Green city councillor for the Mancroft ward, said: "It is indeed frustrating to see litter spoiling parts of our inner city. 

"In the last few months overflowing bins have become a real problem in the city centre and parks and open spaces." 

Green Norwich city councillor Sandra Bogelein. Photo: Neil Didsbury

Green Norwich city councillor Sandra Bogelein. Photo: Neil Didsbury - Credit: Archant

The city council has said providing additional bins is a costly process both to install the bins and to empty it.

But Ms Bogelein believes increasing the number of bins is a worthwhile investment.

She said: "I have already started asking questions about the frequency of bins being emptied and whether this is adjusted when a problem arises or when there are big events or a lot of demand.

"We are time and time told that we cannot have more bins and you may remember that we had a budget amendment this year for extra bins.

"They are clearly needed and the schedules need to be adjusted." 

Litter in Coslany Street on Wednesday morning 

Litter in Coslany Street on Wednesday morning - Credit: Ben Hardy

Mancroft ward councillor Martin Schmierer has also called for more recycling bins as well as general waste bins in the north of city.

A spokeswoman for Norwich City Council said: "We’re aware that bins can get full quickly, particularly over busy weekends and during the summer months, so we would encourage everyone to find an alternative bin or take their litter home if this is the case.

“In places where there have been numerous littering reports we may look to relocate an under-used bin from elsewhere. Providing additional bins comes at a cost including the ongoing cost of emptying it.

Anderson's Meadow was left with bags of rubbish littered all over the area.

Anderson's Meadow was left with bags of rubbish littered all over the area. - Credit: Carl Richard

“It’s important that we all work together to look after our city and dispose of rubbish responsibly." 

You can report a full bin or overflowed litter using the online form on the council website at www.norwich.gov.uk/reportastreetissue. 

