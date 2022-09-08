Self-service wine bar to have outdoor seating in street

Kane Freeman and Laz Damon are the new owners of The Wallow in Exchange Street Credit: Louisa Baldwin - Credit: Archant

A self-service wine bar owner has explained why the council's decision to extend outdoor seating at the venue for another year is so important for his business.

The Wallow in Exchange Street reopened under new owners in 2018 and is known for it's unusual self-service where customers serve their own drinks by inserting a top-up card into special machines.

A notice can currently be seen stuck to the window of the bar after the city council approved an application for a pavement licence to be extended.

The outdoor area - which accommodates three tables of four people - was launched just before Covid.

This was then temporarily removed while works were taking place in the Grapes Hill roundabout area last year.

Kane Freeman, co-owner of The Wallow, said: "The outdoor area is a great addition for us and it is important for all businesses to have this space - especially through these turbulent times.

"Customers seem to really enjoy it and it would be a great permanent fixture across the city.

"Outdoor seating means people walk past and can see what's going on. Without it, people could easily miss the bar."

Mr Freeman, who has a background in technology, believes the outdoor seating area at the front of the bar is important as the venue does not have a garden.

The Wallow was put up for sale in August 2018 after previously being owned by Matthew Beaton before Mr Freeman and Laz Damon took it on.

Mr Beaton invented the wine dispensers inside the bar which have been sold to high-end retailers such as Harrods and Selfridges.

The wine bar has enjoyed a good summer ahead of the autumn and winter period which is expected to be tough for businesses as energy prices soar.

Mr Freeman said: "Luckily it seems to be OK at the moment with a steady stream of customers. I am not sure what the future holds with rising bills but so far so good.

"Last summer was potentially busier when there were more staycations rather than people going on holiday but this year has still been good."