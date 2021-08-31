News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

'Harmful to the character of the area' - Orlando's ordered to remove sign

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 9:00 AM August 31, 2021    Updated: 9:40 AM August 31, 2021
Orlando Williams, inset, is accused of running a restaurant and takeaway from his home on Earlham Road.

Orlando Williams, inset, is accused of running a restaurant and takeaway from his home on Earlham Road. - Credit: Archant

The owner of a bed and breakfast in Norwich at the centre of illicit Japanese restaurant allegations has failed in a bid to keep the sign above his door.

Orlando Williams, who denies running a Japanese restaurant from his home on Earlham Road, had previously been ordered to remove the illuminated sign from over the property's door.

However, he had lodged a retrospective planning application with Norwich City Council in the hope it would be allowed to stay.

But this hope has now been dashed, with city council planning officers using delegated authority to turn the application down.

The sign had previously been hit with a discontinuation notice, which called for its removal, but Mr Williams instead applied to keep it.

In refusing the bid, case officer Maria Hammond wrote that the sign was "disproportionately large" and "harmful to the quality and character of the local area".

Last month, the council confirmed the investigation into whether Mr Williams was running a restaurant had concluded, with no enforcement action taken.

You may also want to watch:

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Grapes Hill roundabout, Norwich. Roadworks will begin on Monday.Photo: Bill DarnellCopy: For:

Norfolk County Council

Road closures as weeks of new Norwich roadworks start

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Richard Chisnell is the owner Sherbet Lemon cocktail bar on Prince of Wales Road.

London underground-themed club to open in basement of city cocktail bar

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Surrey Street in Norwich

City road to close as first stage of £6.1m street revamp begins

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Drivers parking in Norwich City Council's off-street car parks will not have to rustle around for co

Norwich City Council

Trials of cashless Norwich car parks to start within months

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon