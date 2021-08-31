'Harmful to the character of the area' - Orlando's ordered to remove sign

Published: 9:00 AM August 31, 2021 Updated: 9:40 AM August 31, 2021

Orlando Williams, inset, is accused of running a restaurant and takeaway from his home on Earlham Road. - Credit: Archant

The owner of a bed and breakfast in Norwich at the centre of illicit Japanese restaurant allegations has failed in a bid to keep the sign above his door.

Orlando Williams, who denies running a Japanese restaurant from his home on Earlham Road, had previously been ordered to remove the illuminated sign from over the property's door.

However, he had lodged a retrospective planning application with Norwich City Council in the hope it would be allowed to stay.

But this hope has now been dashed, with city council planning officers using delegated authority to turn the application down.

The sign had previously been hit with a discontinuation notice, which called for its removal, but Mr Williams instead applied to keep it.

In refusing the bid, case officer Maria Hammond wrote that the sign was "disproportionately large" and "harmful to the quality and character of the local area".

Last month, the council confirmed the investigation into whether Mr Williams was running a restaurant had concluded, with no enforcement action taken.