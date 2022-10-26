Bar booted out of city food market following one-star hygiene rating

Six Yard Bars which operated in Norwich - Credit: Six Yard Bars

A booze stall is forking out thousands of pounds to up its standards after it was slapped with a one-star hygiene rating.

Six Yard Bars was launched by London-based businessman Jackson Cole, 27, two years ago.

The vendor operates at markets across the UK including the Junkyard Market in Norwich as well as food markets in Reading, Shoreditch and Camden.

But the business owner was aghast at being handed the damning rating by the Food Standards Agency following an inspection on September 23, 2022.

It is understood there were issues with the area where the ice was being stored at the bar.

Junkyard Market has said the bar will no longer be operating in Norwich following the rating.

This is because the event only allows stalls with four and five-star food hygiene ratings.

The inspection ruled there was "major improvement necessary" for management of food safety with Norwich City Council listed as the local authority in the report.

Ice is classified as food preparation by the Food Standards Agency.

Six Yard Bars had vowed to rectify this problem immediately in response to the rating.

Mr Cole said: "We are disappointed with the rating and we will not be trading across the UK until we are reinspected.

"We are working with Shield Safety as the leading company for food safety.

"We take this matter very seriously and we have already invested a lot of money to get it up to a five-star rating."

The inspection also stated improvement was necessary for "hygienic food handling" and "cleanliness and condition of facilities and building".

Mr Cole could not confirm when he hopes to be back up and running, adding: "We'll close for as long as it takes to sort this all out.

"Hopefully in the next few weeks. We are working hard to get another inspection and we have invested a lot into the unit to get it up to the standards required.

"We were obviously very surprised as we do not sell food. We are a pretty conventional bar."

Six Yards Bars employs four members of staff.