Turkish restaurant and bar set to open on site of pizzeria

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:24 PM January 31, 2022
Olive Pizzeria on Dereham Road in Norwich which is set to become a Turkish restaurant and bar.

Olive Pizzeria on Dereham Road in Norwich which is set to become a Turkish restaurant and bar. - Credit: Google Maps

A new Turkish restaurant could move into the site of a former city pizzeria if given the seal of approval by planners. 

The new restaurant would be on the site of Olive Pizzeria in Dereham Road.

It will open from 8am to 11pm from Monday to Sunday as well as opening on bank holidays, if a planning application submitted to Norwich City Council on Tuesday, January 25, is approved.

It would employ seven full-time and two part-time employees and would be opened by Serdal Ceyhan of Be-Studio Architecture and Interiors.

Olive Pizzeria will close in order to make way for the Turkish restaurant, its owners confirmed.

New owners plan to reduce the size the site's car park from 15 car bays to four and removing one of its two disabled spaces, with the eight cycle parking spaces set to remain.

Prior to becoming a pizza restaurant the site was used as a place of worship.

