Young people in Norwich asked to give their say about future of city

Young people are being asked to give their say on what changes they want to see in Norwich in 20 years time.

The Norwich 2040 City Vision Board is looking to hear from young people, with a first meeting at The Forum on November 23, from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Priorities identified in the 2040 City Vision report, published in November 2018, involved tackling rough sleeping, protecting the environment, supporting independent businesses promoting Norwich as a tourist destination and improving local transport.

But none of this means anything unless young people lend their voice to the debate — and are too able to participate in the opportunities the city vision hopes to offer.

“The input of the next generation is so important in creating the city that they will be living and prospering in for decades to come", said Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council.

“The City Vision is about empowering people across a range of ages and backgrounds to work towards common goals, and we’re very proud to have such an active and engaged community of young people across the city.

“I look forward to seeing the impact this new board will have, and meeting the individuals contributing towards it.”

Findings from the initial consultation to help forge a vision for what Norwich would look like in 2040 showed it was a city people absolutely loved to live in.

But among the 1,800 responses people also said the city had some serious challenges which needed to be overcome.

While the city was felt to be vibrant and culturally diverse, with many, but not everybody, speaking about a strong sense of community, others said they were worried about social isolation and loneliness.

There was also deep concern about growing inequality and low aspirations, particularly among young children.

Nevertheless, the appeal of Norwich is clear from the amount of graduates who move here and choose not to leave.

For example, University of East Anglia and Norwich University of the Arts students end up living here for decades after their studies come to an end, with one consultation respondent saying there was "nowhere like Norwich".

If any young people would like to attend the consultation, they should fill out this registration form or contact jan.shelley@norfolk.gov.uk for more information.