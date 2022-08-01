Popular city nature spot undergoes £50K revamp

A beautiful trail through the city has been updated to create a better experience for Norwich's nature-lovers.

Yare Valley Walk, located in Eaton Street, and its surrounding attract a diverse range of outstanding wildlife.

There has also been work done to help enhance the wildlife in the area such as fish spawning. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A variety of birds, bees, butterflies and other insects make regular appearances throughout the year providing a haven for spotting urban wildlife.

And now, thanks to a £47,000 investment from the Greater Norwich Growth Board (GNGB), the scenic site is more accessible than ever.

One of the changes is an improved pathway from the meadow car park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Councillor John Fuller, chair of the GNGB said: "This project demonstrates that as well as delivering the much-needed homes and jobs for people in the Greater Norwich area we are also proactively delivering valuable green space and infrastructure which allows people to access and enjoy our natural environment."

In partnership with the GNGB, Norwich City Council has made accessibility and biodiversity improvements to the walk which runs through Cringleford Meadow and follows the River Yare south of the city.

The changes include an improved pathway from the meadow car park and resurfacing of the car park itself.

Councillor John Fuller, chair of the Greater Norwich Growth Board (GNGB). - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

There has also been some excavation to part of the historic ditch system to help enhance the wildlife in the area including helping fish spawning.

A new information board with a map of the route and surrounding area has also been added to help guide visitors around the site.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council and member of the GNGB, said: "We’re so fortunate to have such amazing open spaces in Norwich and making important changes like path resurfacing helps to protect habitats from being trampled and ensures the route can be used throughout the year.

"The walk provides a picturesque route through to the University of East Anglia and many more areas of Eaton and Bowthorpe, as well as access to the River Yare, for canoes and other waterway users."

Work on the site started in May 2022 and was completed in July.

A variety of birds, bees, butterflies and other insects make regular appearances throughout the year. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The three planning authorities of Norwich City, Broadland and South Norfolk District Councils partnered with the GNGB in 2014 to manage the re-allocation of their Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) income.

This allows local authorities to raise funds from developers who are undertaking new building projects in the area.