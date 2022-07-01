Dangerous wall's repair 'has potentially saved a life'

Linda Dagless of Cranage Road approached the Evening News' 'We'll Sort It' campaign to fix the crumbling wall outside her home - Credit: Linda Dagless

After a year of worrying for the safety of neighbours and passersby as the wall outside her home crumbled before her eyes, a city woman is rejoicing now it has been repaired.

Linda Dagless turned to the Evening News' 'We'll Sort It' campaign to get the job done after appealing to the city council to fix - or better, demolish - the wall for more than 12 months.

The 46-year-old care home worker has lived in Cranage Road for a decade.

The 46-year-old care home worker Linda has lived in Cranage Road for 10 years - Credit: Linda Dagless

She feared the sorry state of the structure - which is the responsibility of Norwich City Council - was putting people in danger.

A Norwich City Council spokeswoman apologised for the delay and said that repairs would take place "as a matter of urgency".

"Strangely the day after the story went public, two workmen turned up at 8am to fix the wall," Linda explained.

"It took them three days to complete it.

Miss Dagless said she is "relieved and overjoyed" now the wall has been fixed - Credit: Linda Dagless

"At last I have a wall - a safe wall.

"I am so relieved and overjoyed."

Miss Dagless said the wall - which is about 3ft at one side but but has a 7ft drop on her neighbour's side - had been in a state of disrepair for more than a year.

Before its repair, she said: "It's dangerous. If it falls there will be serious injury.

Linda Dagless had been asking Norwich City Council to fix the crumbling wall outside her home for more than a year - Credit: Linda Dagless

"Although nobody climbs on the wall it's crumbling and I fear it will fall on to my neighbours young grandchildren or my six-year-old nephew Jack."

After very limited contact from the council regarding the progress, she was told by a surveyor that it would need taking down and rebuilding and then that it would be repaired due to cost.

Five months ago, she was told by the council that the wall was dangerous and would be made a priority.

New cracks appear daily, Miss Dagless said - Credit: Linda Dagless

Now it's been fixed, Miss Dagless said: "I can let my nephew play in the garden now and not worry about him or the neighbours grandchildren getting hurt by the wall.

"This has potentially saved a life."

Have you got a problem and could do with our help? Email eleanor.pringle@archant.co.uk.