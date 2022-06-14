City wall to be repaired as 'matter of urgency' following safety fears
- Credit: Linda Dagless
A city woman is worried for the safety of her family, neighbours and pedestrians after a huge cracks appeared in her wall.
Linda Dagless has been appealing to the city council to repair - or better, demolish - the wall for more than 12 months.
The 46-year-old care home worker has lived in Cranage Road for a decade and shares her home with her eight-year-old dog Benny.
Now she has turned to the Evening News' 'We'll Sort It' campaign with the hope of getting the wall demolished and rebuilt to keep people from harm's way.
"The wall has been in a state of disrepair for well over a year," Miss Dagless said.
"The wall is about three feet tall but on my neighbours' side its about seven foot drop.
"It's dangerous. If it falls there will be serious injury.
"Although nobody climbs on the wall it's crumbling and I fear it will fall on to my neighbours young grandchildren or my six-year-old nephew Jack.
"I was told by the first surveyor they would need partly taking down and rebuilding. Then I spoke to a council worker and they said it would just be repaired due to cost but that still hasn’t been done.
"The council worker agreed that it was dangerous and said it would be priority. But that was five months ago.
"I've had no contact since.
"I called up as I hadn't heard anything and they said they were waiting for quotes. Two months later someone came around and dumped a random piece of concrete on to the wall and left.
"They didn't even cement it down which has now made it even more dangerous.
"I think it needs knocking down and replacing as filling the cracks will only make it worse in the long run. More cracks are appearing every day.
"I'm hopeful that it will finally get sorted and there will be no injuries in the meantime."
A spokeswoman from Norwich City Council said: "We are sorry that this repair has been delayed and will resolve this as a matter of urgency."