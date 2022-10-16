Grotty shelter to get refurb to make it more 'friendly'

A youth shelter in Thorpe St Andrew is getting refurbished and redecorated - Credit: Thorpe St Andrew Town Council

A dilapidated shelter in a city park is getting a much-needed lick of paint as students prepare to refurbish it.

Students from Thorpe Sixth Form will be redecorating the shelter in Fitzmaurice Park as part of a joint project with Thorpe Town Council.

The new design was created by Thorpe Sixth Form student, Edith Hewetson-Reney - Credit: Thorpe St Andrew Town Council

A Thorpe Town Council spokeswoman said: "Students are repainting the shelter to make it more friendly.

"Fitzmaurice Park is often used by school children of all ages so we hope the shelter is welcoming and encourages more young people to visit the park come rain or shine."

The work on the shelter will begin on October 14 - Credit: Thorpe St Andrew Town Council

The new design which will cover the shelter was designed by Year 13 student, Edith Hewetson-Reney who "decided it would be good to have a design related to climate change and environmental awareness."

Thorpe Town Council added: "The refurbishment will begin on Friday October 14, and hopefully it'll be finished by half term on October 24 so that students can use it during their week break."