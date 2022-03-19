Council reschedules work around Sweet Briar Road to cut down disruption

A busy route in Norwich has been closed for some weeks after the embankment beneath the road collapsed due to a burst water pipe.

Sweet Briar Road has been closed since mid-February after a section of earth beneath the road shifted.

Now, Norfolk County Council has decided to reschedule work in the roads used for diversions to minimise disruption for commuters.

Sweet Briar Road remains closed after a bridge partially collapsed. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Councillor Martin Wilby (Cons), cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “We know road maintenance and improvements, emergency repairs and utility works on the highway can all cause disruption so we always seek to minimise that as far as we can.

“We’ve been rescheduling current and future roadworks to cut disruption caused by the Sweet Briar Road closure.

"We’ve stopped any planned highway or utility company roadworks on the diversion and nearby routes, and we’ve asked for roadworks that two utility companies had planned for the future on Sweet Briar Road, and nearby Hellesdon Hall Road, to be done now while the emergency closure is already in place.

"The team have also brought forward routine maintenance work – such as vegetation cutting, patching, and gully and drain cleaning so this is done while Sweet Briar Road is closed.

"We’ve also been closely monitoring and improving signage as necessary on the official diversion route."

On delays elsewhere in the city, he added: “The improvements around Norwich railway station are set to further improve walking, cycling and public transport connections between the station and city centre and we’re continuing to monitor traffic and diversion routes and will make adjustments as necessary until the work is complete.”

An Anglian Water spokeswoman confirmed this week teams were working as quickly as possible to reopen Sweet Briar Road.

She said: “While our teams are working as quickly as possibly it’s vital that they also work safely.

“The nature of the repair means it’s not possible to carry out this stage of the work at night time. Where working extended hours is possible, we’ll certainly be looking to do this.”