Bus boss welcomes end to roadworks as journey times speed up

The completion of roadworks in the city is helping to shave times off bus journeys and improve public transport according to an expert.

Routes in Riverside Road and Thorpe Road reopened in July after the £2.5m revamp around Norwich Station was completed.

This includes new priority lanes for buses, taxis and cyclists.

Chris Speed, head of operations at First Bus, said: "We always plan for roadworks but now they have finished in Riverside Road it has sped journeys up and meant quicker journeys into the city.

"The road has also been changed around Norwich Theatre to make it two-way for buses which has reduced some journeys by five minutes."

But Mr Speed said the closure of the Boundary junction with Aylsham Road and Cromer Road for seven weeks from September will have an impact.

First has consulted Norfolk County Council in advance to pre-plan alternative routes.

The roadworks at the junction of Riverside Road and Thorpe Road have been completed - Credit: Ben Hardy

Mr Speed said: "Luckily Norfolk County Council speak to us in advance and gives us feedback to accelerate things.

"We can give valuable feedback on roadworks as we live in the area. Sometimes people making decisions do not know the area as well."

The roadworks in Riverside Road have been part of the Transport for Norwich programme of work to improve accessibility by all forms of transport around the city.

The county council said the aim is to encourage the use of more sustainable forms of transport, such as public transport, cycling and walking - while also improving the capacity of the road network.

Meanwhile, the closure of the Boundary junction is to upgrade the traffic lights and road surface.

The completion of the roadworks near the train station has enabled the bus stop near the Thorpe Road Royal Mail Centre to reopen this week after being temporarily suspended by the county council.

The bus stop in Thorpe Road which was temporarily suspended - Credit: Marcus Moore

Bus user Marcus Moore, 36, who lives in Sprowston, said some passengers had been confused by the suspension.

He claimed some people failed to notice the suspension notice due to its size and would wait at the bus stop anyway.

The notice which was on the Thorpe Road bus stop outside the Royal Mail Centre - Credit: Marcus Moore

Mr Speed confirmed this was the county council's responsibility, which has been contacted for comment.