Warning to watch roads after tarmac left 'squelching' by heatwave

Cyclists and motorists have been told to keep an eye on the tarmac after the searing sun melted road surfaces across the city.

Sticky streets were reported across Norwich during the heatwave, in areas including Clover Hill, Costessey, and Hellesdon.

And road users have been asked to keep an eye for other melting patches throughout the rest of the summer.

Jon Watson, from Bowthorpe, saw vehicles driving through 45ft of melted tarmac along Humbleyard bus lane.

The 36-year-old said: "I could see busses and cyclists going over the melted tarmac leaving tyre prints along the way.

"You could hear a squelching noise when vehicles went over it - it was sticking to their tyres."

Mr Watson, who is part of the Bowthorpe Neighbourhood Watch, reported the incident to the council.

He added: "We immediately reported the issue to Norfolk County Council's highways team and provided on site assistance to help keep cyclists safe until engineers could arrive on scene to carry out an assessment.

"Following the treatment of the surface by the highways team we are continuing to monitor the situation.

"We urge people to pay attention to road surfaces and ensure any issues are reported promptly."

More confusion came this morning after traffic lights in St Crispins Road roundabout, between Duke Street and Pitt Street, were stuck on red.

However a Norfolk County Council spokesman confirmed this issue was resolved, adding: "I’ve spoken with the highways team about this and they’ve had a look.

"All the lights at this roundabout are currently working correctly.

"Our highways teams have also been monitoring roads across the county, and continue to do so, as well as reviewing reports from members of the public about specific locations or incidents."

Rick Green, chairman of the Asphalt Industry Alliance in Bristol, explained why the hot weather is causing issues on roads.

He said: “An asphalt road has to be able to cope with the extremes of road surface temperature which in the UK can range from +60C to -20C.

“In extremely high temperatures the road surface can soften and the material particles become more mobile."