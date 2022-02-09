Parents fear 'accident waiting to happen' as busy city road shuts
- Credit: Ben Hardy
Worries over near-misses, fumes and increased noise levels have been raised by parents as a result of a major public transport scheme in the city.
A Transport for Norwich project to create a new hub outside Norwich train station and a new bus gate in Thorpe Road is expected to take six months to complete.
As such parts of Riverside Road and Thorpe Road have been closed as pavement resurfacing works are carried out.
But those living nearby in Chalk Hill Road and St Matthews Road are frustrated by the prospect of weeks of rat-running as traffic is diverted down Rosary Road.
Mark Deveney, 59, of Rosary Road, said: "The amount of traffic condensed into a main route for lots of children to get to school is just not acceptable.
"In terms of the green agenda, no one seems to have thought about the volume of static traffic pumping fumes out."
The council has said it is doing everything it can to minimise disruption.
But mum-of-two Emily Webber, 36, who lives in Chalk Hill Road said: "Children regularly cross Rosary Road and we almost got knocked down there two weeks ago.
"There is a school at the top of the hill and there are kids on scooters so it seems an accident waiting to happen.
"It's a shame because it is normally a peaceful and quiet road but now we hear traffic from first thing in the morning to late at night."
Memories of a Royal Mail van crashing into a wall near the Lionwood Junior School last year are still fresh in the mind.
Luke Brewer, 32, of Chalk Hill Road, added: "There is a blind bend up there but no one bothers to slow down."
Gemma Layton, 39, who has a three-month-old baby living in Chalk Hill Road added: "There is lots more noise now and there are not normally this many cars coming up this road.
"I'm also worried about talk of making it one-way."
Councillor Martin Wilby (Cons), Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport said: “As a key transport hub and gateway to the city centre these improvements will improve access and safety for all forms of greener travel."