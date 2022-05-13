City to be given a say on million pound pedestrianisation plans

An artist's impression of how the £1.8m revamp of St Giles Street in Norwich could look. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

People will be able to have their say on million pound plans to ban traffic from city centre streets.

The proposals would see general traffic excluded from St Benedicts Street and Exchange Street, while £1.2m would be spent on redesigning the latter so it becomes a "high-quality pedestrian priority" link between St Andrews Car Park and Norwich Market.

Work would also see a £1.8m bridge built between Duke Street and St Georges Street, a £1.75m plan to upgrade St Giles Street and £1.1m plans to widen footpaths in St Andrews Street.

Now, those living in the city will be able to have their say after an online survey was launched along with full details of the plans.

Those wishing to give their views should visit: www.norfolk.gov.uk/stgiles

Councillor Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, and chair of the Transport for Norwich Joint Committee said: “We have written to all residents and businesses within the area directly impacted by this particular proposal and would also like to give the wider public a further opportunity to have their say."

The council said that so far traffic restrictions on Exchange Street and St Benedicts Street had "improved conditions for walking, cycling and opportunities for outdoor dining in the heart of the city centre".

As part of plans, a number of new trees would also be introduced and opportunities for outdoor cafes would be created, subject to appropriate licensing by the city council.

Norwich City Council councillor Mike Stonard, cabinet member for inclusive and sustainable growth, added: “I welcome this further opportunity for the public to comment on these proposals.

“This is another important step in making Norwich more pedestrian and cycle friendly, that contributes to cleaner air and helps boost footfall, which leads to local economic growth."

Hard copies and alternative formats of the plans are available on request and all comments must be received by Sunday, May 29.



