Plans to demolish Norwich office block containing asbestos

The former Serco building on Hurricane Way in Norwich is to be demolished. - Credit: Google Maps

A city office block near Norwich Airport could soon be demolished.

Work on the former Serco site at 1 Hurricane Way is planned to begin on Thursday, April 28, if planning permission is granted by Norwich City Council.

The building is being demolished to make way for a new restored office block for current owners, Baxi Heating UK.

If approved, it will take place from 7.30am to 6pm from Monday to Friday and 7.30am to 1pm on Saturdays, with no works taking place on Sundays or bank holidays.

An asbestos report found the building contained medium levels of the toxic material.

Teams will use demolition specification excavators with hydraulic rotors and breakers.

A comment from the city council's environmental officer on the planning application for the works, which was submitted on Thursday, March 31, said they wanted to ensure details in the risk assessment were adhered to.

They also requested the risk assessment and method statement were sent to the public protection team.

It is not known how long the works will last, if approved.



