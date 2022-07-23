Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

Driver's near miss after foot gets STUCK on accelerator

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 6:45 AM July 23, 2022
Updated: 6:48 AM July 23, 2022
Folk living in a neighbourhood in NR3 are worried that the poor work done to their road will soon cause a serious accident.

Folk living in a neighbourhood in NR3 are worried that the poor work done to their road will soon cause a serious accident. - Credit: Richard Clamp

A woman feared she was going to crash into the car in front of her after melted tarmac on the bottom of her shoe stuck her foot to the accelerator. 

Sue Clamp was driving along the A47 earlier this week when she needed to brake to avoid a car in front of her.

However in the split-second she needed to slow her speed, she realised her shoe was stuck to the accelerator. 

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) employee explained: "I'm on the road every day visiting households.

"My foot genuinely got stuck to the accelerator while I was driving.

"I couldn't pull it off to put my foot on the brake.

"There was a car in front of me and I thought I was going to hit it.

Most Read

  1. 1 Travel chaos as holidaymakers sent to London - then back to Norwich
  2. 2 City taxi firm ordered to pay £32k for 'unfair dismissal'
  3. 3 Van driver arrested after serious crash on A47
  1. 4 Man charged with dangerous driving following A47 crash
  2. 5 Busy Norwich café closing due to 'work life balance' struggles for owner
  3. 6 Fire crews called to blaze at city centre property
  4. 7 Police hunt 21-year-old man who is wanted on recall to prison
  5. 8 Take a first look inside the new Hotel Chocolat café in Norwich
  6. 9 Gull chicks take over city carpark
  7. 10 Your chance to buy pub for just ONE POUND

"When I finally regained control of the car I stopped and noticed my shoes had large quantities of tar on the bottom."

Mrs Clamp believes her shoes were smeared in tarmac due to the new surface on her NR3 street, Albany Road.

Her husband, Richard Clamp, explained: "The issue started when the council resurfaced the road about five or six months ago.

"I spoke to the workers laying it down in the road and they claimed it was a 'new technique'. 

The tar has been causing problems for neighbours in Albany Road for months.

The road surface has been causing problems for neighbours in Albany Road for months. - Credit: Richard Clamp

"It looked similar to how they've always resurfaced roads but they don't use a roller to pack in the stone and make sure it's firmly in the tar.

"The stones are just left on top.

"It's caused multiple issues."

Richard Clamp and Sue Clamp, from Albany Road.

Richard Clamp and Sue Clamp, from Albany Road. - Credit: Sue Clamp

Despite continuous complaints to the council Mr Clamp says that "nobody is interested".

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "The recent heatwave has seen road surfaces across the county reaching more than 50C and our contractors have been routinely dusting sites affected from when they have been identified.

"People can report any highway issue to us here: www.norfolk.gov.uk/highwayproblem."

Richard Clamp said: "Despite continuous complaints to the council, nobody is interested."

Richard Clamp said: "Despite continual complaints to the council, nobody is interested." - Credit: Richard Clamp

Neighbours have also told the Clamps they are having other issues because of the stones and soft tarmac.

Mr Clamp, who works in the waste trade, added: "The tarmac is taken into people's homes damaging wooden floors and carpets.

"It's affecting so many houses down Albany Road.

"It won't be long before someone has a serious accident or is injured."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

St Crispins Road, in Norwich, will close for five nights

Norwich Live News

Part of city centre road to close during bridge repair works

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The sign outside a Food Warehouse store in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

South Norfolk Council

Frozen food store gets green light to open in retail park near A47

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
David Calver (inset) and his wife Trudie lost "everything" after their home in Ashmanhaugh burned down.

Couple left with 'nothing' after fire destroys home and kills pets

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
A 74-year-old man who has spent three years cleaning up forgotten graves has been told to stop by the council.

Pensioner cleaning up overgrown graveyard told to stop by council

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon