Driver's near miss after foot gets STUCK on accelerator

Folk living in a neighbourhood in NR3 are worried that the poor work done to their road will soon cause a serious accident. - Credit: Richard Clamp

A woman feared she was going to crash into the car in front of her after melted tarmac on the bottom of her shoe stuck her foot to the accelerator.

Sue Clamp was driving along the A47 earlier this week when she needed to brake to avoid a car in front of her.

However in the split-second she needed to slow her speed, she realised her shoe was stuck to the accelerator.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) employee explained: "I'm on the road every day visiting households.

"My foot genuinely got stuck to the accelerator while I was driving.

"I couldn't pull it off to put my foot on the brake.

"There was a car in front of me and I thought I was going to hit it.

"When I finally regained control of the car I stopped and noticed my shoes had large quantities of tar on the bottom."

Mrs Clamp believes her shoes were smeared in tarmac due to the new surface on her NR3 street, Albany Road.

Her husband, Richard Clamp, explained: "The issue started when the council resurfaced the road about five or six months ago.

"I spoke to the workers laying it down in the road and they claimed it was a 'new technique'.

The road surface has been causing problems for neighbours in Albany Road for months. - Credit: Richard Clamp

"It looked similar to how they've always resurfaced roads but they don't use a roller to pack in the stone and make sure it's firmly in the tar.

"The stones are just left on top.

"It's caused multiple issues."

Richard Clamp and Sue Clamp, from Albany Road. - Credit: Sue Clamp

Despite continuous complaints to the council Mr Clamp says that "nobody is interested".

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "The recent heatwave has seen road surfaces across the county reaching more than 50C and our contractors have been routinely dusting sites affected from when they have been identified.

"People can report any highway issue to us here: www.norfolk.gov.uk/highwayproblem."

Richard Clamp said: "Despite continual complaints to the council, nobody is interested." - Credit: Richard Clamp

Neighbours have also told the Clamps they are having other issues because of the stones and soft tarmac.

Mr Clamp, who works in the waste trade, added: "The tarmac is taken into people's homes damaging wooden floors and carpets.

"It's affecting so many houses down Albany Road.

"It won't be long before someone has a serious accident or is injured."