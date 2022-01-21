Walker furious as beauty spot 'ruined' by bush chopping

A neighbour has said trimming of a woodland walk near Thunder Lane and Pound Lane in Thorpe St Andrew has gone too far. - Credit: Archant/Andy Sales

A man who has long enjoyed a woodland walk in the city has been left outraged after greenery was chopped back on the route.

The path, which runs between Thunder Lane and Pound Lane in Thorpe St Andrew, is often used by dog walkers and is home to wildlife in the summer months.

However some people that live nearby complained that Norfolk County Council had gone "too far" when trimming the hedgerows.

The path is often used by dog walkers and nature lovers. - Credit: Archant

Andy Sales, who has lived in the area for the past 15 years, said he thinks the council should have been more considerate.

He said: "The path is very popular and used by lots of people. I love that walkway.

"I agree it should be managed because it does get narrow in places but the council has just gone over the top and ruined it."

The council said the path had become overgrown and only necessary branches had been removed.

Mr Sales said that throughout his time living nearby the path's hedgerows have never been cut back to such "extreme levels" before.

Andy Sales has lived in the area for 15 years and often uses the wooded walk. - Credit: Andy Sales

He added that he uses the walkway to see wildlife such as birds and hedgehogs, claiming to have even seen a monkjack deer in the past.

Mr Sales said: "It's my little haven on my doorstep.

"During the summer there are sometimes workmen that trim it back sympathetically and make it passable. That should be enough."

Norfolk County Council said it had worked closely with the Thorpe St Andrew town council on ensuring neighbours were notified of the work in advance.

Councillor Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “The route had become ever more overgrown in places, both along the path and from neighbouring gardens.

Cllr Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport - Credit: Simon Parkin

"We’re removing some of the vegetation growing within the surface, side growth from hedges and overhanging tree branches to improve the route and open up the path to once again make it clearer and safer for all to use.

"We’re taking care to only remove what’s necessary, doing the work at the proper time of the year outside the nesting season, and even though we appreciate it does look different at the moment we expect it to quickly green up again with fresh growth in the spring.”