Norwich MP named among Westminster's most influential women

A Norfolk MP has been named among the most influential women in Westminster.

Chloe Smith, MP for Norwich North, was recognised by the Women in Westminster 2022 list ahead of International Women's Day on March 4.

The list 'celebrates the outstanding accomplishments of 100 women who have achieved excellence in the world of Westminster' with the aim of inspiring the next generation of young women to get involved.

There are 225 women among the 650 MPs in the House of Commons and 222 women among the 798 peers in the House of Lords.

Mrs Smith said: “I am absolutely delighted the make this year's Women in Westminster list. I am so proud to appear alongside many colleagues. Initiatives like this are important in highlighting the work both in Westminster and locally on International Women's Day.

“When I was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago, I was determined to carry on doing the job I love throughout, serving the people of Norwich and I am humbled that this nomination recognises that.”