City's lowest paid get wage bump

Lowest paid workers will see a bump in pay as the real living wage increased last week

More than 1,000 people working in Norwich will benefit from a pay increase, as the real living wage rate increased to £10.90 an hour last week.

Real living wage rates are independently calculated based on what people need to live on.

This year the rate increased by a record 10.1pc in the UK, reflecting sharp increases in living costs driven by a spike in inflation and a doubling of energy prices.

The rate increase has been welcomed by the Norwich Living Wage City Action Group - which is working to triple the number of accredited Living Wage Employers in the city over the next three years.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council.

Councillor Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council and chairman of the group, said: "With living costs rising sharply and many families struggling in Norwich, today’s record uplift in the real Living Wage is sorely needed.

"Chronic low pay and the current cost of living crisis has meant the lowest paid in our communities are experiencing in-work poverty and very real hardship.

"Decent pay which covers basic living costs is central to the solution.

"The Norwich Living Wage City Action Group will continue to make the case to businesses in the city to pay the real living wage and ensure everyone is paid a fair day’s wage for a fair day’s work."

The real living wage is an hourly rate of pay calculated by the Living Wage Foundation based on what people need to live on to pay for costs including fuel, energy, rent and food.

It's paid voluntarily by employers, going beyond the national minimum wage rates set by Government, which are currently £9.50 per hour for anyone over the age of 23.

Jane Basham, chief executive of Norfolk Community Law Service.

Jane Basham, chief executive officer of Norfolk Community Law Service, said: "The increase of 10pc to the real living wage rate announced could be life changing for so many across Norwich and Norfolk if all employers could commit to paying it.

"Pay must keep up with living costs in order to reduce the numbers of people falling into poverty and debt.

"Norfolk Community Law Service is proud to be a real Living Wage employer.

"It makes a difference."