Election 2022: LIVE results of the local elections in Norwich

Voters took to the polls in Norwich on Thursday, May 5. - Credit: Archant

Follow live updates from the Norwich and South Norfolk counts as the results come in.

Voters in Norwich and south Norfolk's Mulbarton and Stoke Holy Cross took to the polls on Thursday to pick who will represent them.

Thirteen of the 39 seats are up for grabs on the city council.

The present political make-up of the city council is Labour (26), Greens (10) and Liberal Democrats (three).

Norwich is the only council in Norfolk to elect members in thirds, with nine of the seats up for grabs currently controlled by Labour.

The by-election in south Norfolk follows the resignation of Liberal Democrat Vivienne Clifford-Jackson.