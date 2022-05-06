Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

Election 2022: LIVE results of the local elections in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 10:15 AM May 6, 2022
Updated: 10:35 AM May 6, 2022
Wesley the Miniature Schnauzer outside a polling station in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Voters took to the polls in Norwich on Thursday, May 5. - Credit: Archant

Follow live updates from the Norwich and South Norfolk counts as the results come in.

Voters in Norwich and south Norfolk's Mulbarton and Stoke Holy Cross took to the polls on Thursday to pick who will represent them.

Thirteen of the 39 seats are up for grabs on the city council.

The present political make-up of the city council is Labour (26), Greens (10) and Liberal Democrats (three). 

Norwich is the only council in Norfolk to elect members in thirds, with nine of the seats up for grabs currently controlled by Labour.

The by-election in south Norfolk follows the resignation of Liberal Democrat Vivienne Clifford-Jackson.

Local Election 2022
Elections
Norwich News

Don't Miss

The new Aylsham Road bus lane which subpostmistress Caron Press, inset, and others are against 

Why a new city bus lane is causing havoc for bosses

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The new salads at Botanical Garden Bar launched in collaboration with chef Meg Greenacre.

Food and Drink

Hidden bar in Norwich launches new menu for 2022 season with city chef

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Angel Road Junior School.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Fears children could be left 'in limbo' after school revamp twist

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Norwich North city councillors Julie Brociek-Coulton and Matt Packer (end right and left) in Denmark Road

Norfolk Police

Crackdown on speeders after pets killed at rat run hotspot

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon