Liquid displaced as new Norwich nightclub given go-ahead

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 5:30 AM September 10, 2021   
The former Liquid nightclub on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich

The former Liquid nightclub on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich - Credit: Emily Thomson

A new venue replacing the city centre Liquid nightclub has been approved - but noise concerns remain.

European club giant REKOM lodged a bid to re-open the Prince of Wales Road venue under the name ATIK, with a major revamp, including demolition of part of its roof to create an open-air smoking terrace.

While clubbers may be excited by the prospect, the plan has prompted some fears from neighbours and councillors over noise pollution.

Eighteen neighbours lodged objections to the proposal, fearing the addition of a rooftop terrace would exacerbate noise trouble from the late-night venues.

On Thursday, Norwich city councillors spent almost an hour debating the application.

You may also want to watch:

Thorpe Hamlet ward councillor Ben Price said: "The noise is obviously a concern, this is a cumulative increase and you can see from government policy that noise needs to be taken seriously and needs to be considered.

"I believe mitigation has been put forward but I question the ability to enforce the conditions."

Green Party councillor Ben Price has spoken in support of Norwich Junkard Market. Picture: Danielle

Green Party councillor Ben Price - Credit: Danielle Booden

A speaker on behalf of the developer said there had been no concerns raised by experts, including the environmental health team at the council.

Ian Stutely, chairman of the licencing committee which has approved the venue's licence, supported the plans but said if there are issues the licence could be re-examined. 

"I think the applicant is taking a big risk here," he said.

"I hope the noise will go up rather than out, the licencing committee does have the power to change conditions if necessary."

Ian Stutely, councillor for Town Close Ward, who has worked with local residents to call for better

Ian Stutely said the conditions of the licence could be altered if neighbours experience issues - Credit: Labour Party

Councillors approved the plans.

Speaking after the meeting, councillor Price said he was disappointed in the committee's decision.

"It will have a massive impact on local residents when a smoking area already exists in the front of the building.

"It's an incredible burden on the community."

A spokesperson from REKOM UK said they were happy the council had granted planning permission and they were aiming for an early 2022 opening.

Adding: "The two-room venue will trade four nights a week, creating 50 jobs and help rejuvenate Prince of Wales Road after what has been an incredibly tough time for those working in hospitality.  

"ATIK will bring something different to Norwich and fill a gap in late-night entertainment for young people to meet, dance and create fun memories.”

