Road closure baffles cyclists given 'no signs of where to go'

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:30 AM June 17, 2022
Liam Calvert is among the cyclists affected by the works in Ipswich Road 

Liam Calvert is among the cyclists affected by the works in Ipswich Road

Cyclists are bemoaning the "absolute chaos" caused by a cycle lane being closed as part of county council roadworks. 

The junction of Grove Road and Ipswich Road just outside the city centre has been closed from the St Stephens Road side as part of the Transport for Norwich scheme funded by the government.

Grove Avenue has also been affected by the work.

It has meant an orange cycleway has been closed with hordes of cyclists struggling to navigate the road as the work takes place.

The cycle route runs from the old hospital site near St Stephens Road right across Newmarket Road.

The junction of Grove Road and Ipswich Road is closed 

The junction of Grove Road and Ipswich Road is closed

The county council has said it aims to keep disruption to a minimum where possible. 

Derek Williams, 67, a spokesman for the Norwich Cycling Campaign said there is no indication or signage for cyclists informing them where they are supposed to go.

Derek Williams, membership secretary for Norwich Cycling Campaign 

Derek Williams, membership secretary for Norwich Cycling Campaign

Mr Williams said: "They have made it impossible for anyone on a bike to use. It seems like they have no consideration for cycling at all. 

"It's just absolute chaos. We met with the council around 18 months ago when they informed us about these plans but they have just ignored our suggestions."

Mr Williams also met with the site manager to talk about the impact on cyclists on Wednesday.

Liam Calvert, 40, uses a cargo cycle and is among those who have been impacted by the roadworks.

He said: "To cross Grove Road I have to push my bike along a very narrow section. There are literally 100s of students walking along there.

"The impact is unnecessary and there seems to be no consideration for people on bicycle or on foot."

Liam Calvert approaching the road closure on his bike 

Liam Calvert approaching the road closure on his bike

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: “We work closely with all stakeholders affected when planning traffic management measures for works of this nature and always strive to keep disruption to a minimum where possible but ensuring safety for pedestrians and our workforce on site must take priority.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the public for their patience whilst work is carried out.

Grove Avenue closed in Norwich 

Grove Avenue closed in Norwich

"The finished project will improve safety and connectivity for all pedestrians and cyclists travelling through the area.”

