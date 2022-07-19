Drivers unaware of permit price hike amid 'battle' for parking spots
- Credit: Maya Derrick
Motorists living in controlled parking zones have slammed the council for not making them aware that permit prices are increasing.
Permits are issued by Norwich City Council but the decision to raise the rates - which have not been increased for more than a decade - from August 8 was made by Norfolk Parking Partnership at Norfolk County Council earlier this year.
The county-wide initiative will also see on-street parking tickets rise.
The cost of a permit for a medium-length vehicle in the city will increase from £37.20 to £46.50 a year - up 20pc.
Updates on permits and parking charges would come from Norwich City Council.
The council could not confirm what forms of notification were used to alert permit holders and those living in controlled zones - if any.
Michael Duffield lives in Sussex Street, just of St Augustines Street.
The retired builder has to park his car at his daughter's home in the Heartsease estate because he cannot get a St Augustines permit.
"I can't park outside my own home," he said.
"It's a battle. I don't have internet so I used to ring the council.
"I've had a permit in the past but I've struggled since April to get a new one.
"You're lucky if you get a space in Sussex Street, even with a permit."
The 71-year-old has recently landed a £70 fine for parking his car in Sussex Street.
He was also unaware of the price rise coming into effect.
Neighbour Lyn Honeywood-Hall, 74, said: "I didn't realise the price was going up.
"With everything else happening now you come to expect it.
"It's going to be another nail in the coffin for people. They may want to stop driving.
"Parking here is first come first served but it is difficult.
"The permit we have for my husband's car is a big premium.
"And when you can't even park for paying that, you often think 'What's the point?'"
Councillor Martin Wilby (Cons), chairman of the Norfolk Parking Partnership, said: "We had to ensure the fees cover the increased costs of running the parking service while working towards a more fair and consistent tariff approach across the county."