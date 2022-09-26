City fireworks bosses vow to put on bigger shows as crowds set to increase

Firework display organisers are expecting a boom in visitor numbers as they vow to keep the family-friendly nights affordable amid the cost of living crisis.

Fireworks in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Denise Bradley

And despite the rise in prices for raw materials, volunteers are determined to try and keep ticket prices affordable by absorbing the costs themselves.

But crowds hoping to grab tickets will have to do so fast, as organisers are already seeing demand ramp up with more than a month to go until November 5.

Jane Fisher, Thorpe St Andrew deputy town mayor - Credit: Archant

Jane Fisher, deputy town mayor of Thorpe St Andrew Town Council, which organises the town display in Fitzmaurice Park, said: "With Bonfire Night being on a Saturday this year it will be busy.

"Our prices are affordable in the current climate. It is jolly good value.

"People want to be cheered up and we are all going to feel the pinch in winter, especially young families. People want traditional fun and if we can do that and keep prices as low as possible that is good."

A youngster enjoying fireworks in Thorpe St Andrew at a previous display - Credit: copyright: Archant 2013

Toby Hartley, group Scout leader of 1st Spixworth Scouts, which has organised the annual display on Grange Farm, Buxton Road, Spixworth, for over 20 years, said: "We continue to see cost increases.

"There isn't that much disposable income for people but we do the event for the community.

"We'll absorb the costs and our intention is actually to develop the event. We don't want to put on a half-hearted display."

Toby Hartley (right), group Scout leader of 1st Spixworth Scouts, with his family - Credit: Toby Hartley

Although Mr Hartley has seen the cost of gas treble he said the firework show must go on with it's food, stalls and bonfire as it raises thousands of pounds for the Scout group.

Crowds enjoying a previous firework display organised by the 1st Spixworth Scouts - Credit: Toby Hartley

Paul Weeks, group chairman of 30th Norwich Scout Group, said people were already asking about its traditional display in Tusting Close, Sprowston, which has been held for the past 50 years.

He said the cost of putting on displays has increased but demand is extremely high after the Covid hiatus.

Warren Thomas, managing director of Trafalgar Fireworks in Norwich - Credit: Ben Hardy

Meanwhile Warren Thomas, managing director of Trafalgar Fireworks in Trafalgar Street, said there had been a boost in popularity of people putting on garden displays during Covid because of cancelled displays.











