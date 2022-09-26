Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

City fireworks bosses vow to put on bigger shows as crowds set to increase

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 6:00 AM September 26, 2022
The Thorpe St Andrew Fireworks event. Picture: Denise Bradley

Thorpe St Andrew fireworks - Credit: Denise Bradley

Firework display organisers are expecting a boom in visitor numbers as they vow to keep the family-friendly nights affordable amid the cost of living crisis.

The Thorpe St Andrew Fireworks event. Picture: Denise Bradley

Fireworks in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Denise Bradley

And despite the rise in prices for raw materials, volunteers are determined to try and keep ticket prices affordable by absorbing the costs themselves.

But crowds hoping to grab tickets will have to do so fast, as organisers are already seeing demand ramp up with more than a month to go until November 5.

Jane and John Fisher

Jane Fisher, Thorpe St Andrew deputy town mayor - Credit: Archant

Jane Fisher, deputy town mayor of Thorpe St Andrew Town Council, which organises the town display in Fitzmaurice Park, said: "With Bonfire Night being on a Saturday this year it will be busy.

"Our prices are affordable in the current climate. It is jolly good value.

"People want to be cheered up and we are all going to feel the pinch in winter, especially young families. People want traditional fun and if we can do that and keep prices as low as possible that is good."

The Thorpe St Andrew Fireworks event. Elsie Spooner, 2. Picture: Denise Bradley

A youngster enjoying fireworks in Thorpe St Andrew at a previous display - Credit: copyright: Archant 2013

Toby Hartley, group Scout leader of 1st Spixworth Scouts, which has organised the annual display on Grange Farm, Buxton Road, Spixworth, for over 20 years, said: "We continue to see cost increases.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police cordon in place in Norwich after man and woman found unresponsive
  2. 2 Bid to dispel city estate of 'bad reputation' preconceptions
  3. 3 Christmas afternoon tea launching in Norwich which you can have in an igloo
  1. 4 All the exciting changes happening at Castle Quarter
  2. 5 Rare pictures give a glimpse into Norwich's industrial past
  3. 6 'High risk' man arrested in Norwich city centre on suspicion of assault
  4. 7 Investigations ongoing into teen brawl in Norwich
  5. 8 Norwich antique and reclamation yard to feature in new More4 show
  6. 9 Wasp nest causes chaos at city junction as DIY warning signs put up
  7. 10 Tributes to 'wonderful and courageous' Hazelle after her death, aged 58

"There isn't that much disposable income for people but we do the event for the community.

"We'll absorb the costs and our intention is actually to develop the event. We don't want to put on a half-hearted display."

Toby Hartley (right), group Scout leader of 1st Spixworth Scouts, with his family

Toby Hartley (right), group Scout leader of 1st Spixworth Scouts, with his family - Credit: Toby Hartley

Although Mr Hartley has seen the cost of gas treble he said the firework show must go on with it's food, stalls and bonfire as it raises thousands of pounds for the Scout group.

Crowds enjoying a previous firework display organised by the 1st Spixworth Scouts

Crowds enjoying a previous firework display organised by the 1st Spixworth Scouts - Credit: Toby Hartley

Paul Weeks, group chairman of 30th Norwich Scout Group, said people were already asking about its traditional display in Tusting Close, Sprowston, which has been held for the past 50 years.

He said the cost of putting on displays has increased but demand is extremely high after the Covid hiatus.

Warren Thomas, managing director of Trafalgar Fireworks in Norwich

Warren Thomas, managing director of Trafalgar Fireworks in Norwich - Credit: Ben Hardy

Meanwhile Warren Thomas, managing director of Trafalgar Fireworks in Trafalgar Street,  said there had been a boost in popularity of people putting on garden displays during Covid because of cancelled displays.




Norwich News

Don't Miss

Hanna Lipscombe who died at the age of 21 

Heartbroken mum 'kissed daughter goodnight' hours before 21-year-old died

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Pete Harvey and Frances Chisholm are the new tenants for The Drawing Rooms in Norwich. 

Food and Drink

Couple taking on third city bar at former Birdcage site

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Alex Turner and co will play Norwich as part of their 2023 UK tour

Arctic Monkeys to play Norwich gig

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Man charged with kidnap and robbery in Norwich has died

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon