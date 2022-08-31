Neighbours fed up with 'overflowing' dog mess causing a stink in suburb

People living in Blofield are sick of the sight over an overflowing dog mess bin. Pictured: Clive Wright. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

More bins are needed in a city suburb according to disgusted neighbours who walk past a mound of dog mess every day.

People living around Garden Road and Globe Lane in Blofield have to hold their noses when they reach the street corner as the bin there is constantly overflowing.

People living in the area say that it’s been a problem for a long time, but more so since the new Heronsgate estate went up nearby.

Couple Keith and Christine Bircham have visited the area for years but are moving into their new home in Blofield next week.

Christine Bircham always cleans up her dog mess but thinks the area needs more bins to avoid this happening. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

Christine said: “Every week when we come to the property the bin looks like that.

“Really we just need more bins near the new builds as everyone in the area has dogs and we all clean up after them.”

A.G Robertson, 69, has lived in the area for 16 years and said that the bin is overflowing every single week.

He said: “We actually had it moved before as we didn’t want it outside our house but it got moved back.

“It gets so smelly and children play in the area - it’s a health risk.”

Christine Smithdale has lived in the area for two years and is "sick of the sight" of the bin overflowing.

She said: “It needs to be emptied more because it always stinks and it’s always full.

People living in the village say the bin ends up looking like this every week. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

“People keep piling on top of it – we don’t want more bins in this area, they need them down on the new estate.”

Clive Wright thinks that more bins and more collections would solve the problem.

He said: “Blofield is getting bigger, it’s as simple as that.

"We used to have people come and clean the streets and sort the weeds but you don’t see any of that anymore.

“We need more bins and more collections - people are mostly picking up after their dogs but there is then nowhere for them to leave it.

“We take pride in our area so it is a real shame to see the bin looking like this.”

Broadland District Council has been contacted for comment.

The bin is emptied every week, but people living in the area said this is simply not enough. - Credit: Sophie Skyring



