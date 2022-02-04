Call to arms for Queen's jubilee parties with just TWO set for city

Councillors Ken Leggett and Ian Mackie have urged Norwich people to get out in the street and celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Archant

The Queen will celebrate 70 years on the throne this year with her platinum jubilee - but it seems Norwich is giving her the cold shoulder.

So far only TWO street parties are planned for the city.

Costs of closing city roads have been slashed from £38.66 to £22 in an attempt to encourage communities to come together with their neighbours and host a street feast fit for royalty.

However, as it stands Norwich's only street parties will be held in Eaton Road on Friday, June 3, and Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew on Sunday, June 5.

But party organisers and councillors pushing for more celebrations in the Fine City.

Old Catton and Sprowston West district councillor, Ken Leggett, is helping to organise events in his patch.

"I shall be supporting whatever is being done in Old Catton," he said. "I'm proud to have the opportunity to celebrate such an exceptional woman.

"It's really important to celebrate her especially in these times. I don't think Omicron is going away - we just have to get on with it.

"Have fun, enjoy it, but be careful - have it outside in parks and streets."

Organiser Brian Honess said he was not surprised at the low number of people closing their road.

He said: "We're waiting to find out if anyone wants a street party, it doesn't surprise me there are only two so far.

"We had something similar at a social distance on VE day which I organised.

"I am looking forward to it but it takes so much time to organise but weather permitting it should be good.

"We're also hoping for a picnic on the park."

Thorpe St Andrew North West district councillor, Ian Mackie has been involved in the organisation of the Yarmouth Road street party.

He said: "The whole of Norfolk is looking forward to her majesty's platinum jubilee and I would encourage everyone to hold parties and do whatever they can to celebrate this momentous occasion."

What's planned?

The Queen's platinum jubilee will see celebrations across the country, with over 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians set to take part in the Queen's Birthday Parade in London on Thursday, June 2.

On Saturday, June 4, the BBC will stage the Platinum Party at the Palace, which will see a number of live music performances, before the nation gets together for the Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday, June 5, which is set to see over 1,400 streets close across the nation

In Norwich street parties have been planned for Eaton Road and Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew, with the parish church holding a number of events on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, including a plant sale, thanksgiving service and exhibition of children's artwork.

Jubilee merchandise is already selling in its thousands with the official mug sold out, while thousands of unofficial cups and plates with a typo claiming to celebrate the 'Platinum Jubbly' have gone to auction after they were rejected by retailers.

Roll Up Roll Up Get your Lovley Jubbly Souvenir Stock here 😂https://t.co/i6nCIsxO8q — Wholesale Clearance (@WholesaleClear) February 1, 2022



