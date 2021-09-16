News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich city council to wind down Covid patrols

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:11 PM September 16, 2021   
COVID-19 support officers Rodney Eastwood and Alison Darling at their Norwich Market stand. Picture:

Norwich City Council plan to wind down its Covid support officer roles by the end of the month - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norwich City Council will be stopping its Covid-19 support officers patrolling in the city by the end of this month.

The public-facing team will be stood down and the Norwich market stall it occupied will be closed.

The council will instead focus on enhancing its test-and-trace services.

The move comes as Covid restrictions continue to ease and people need less support with safety guidance. 

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “Our Covid-19 support officers have provided an invaluable service to the city, during what has been a challenging time.

“They have worked hard to ensure everyone has remained as safe as possible and I thank each and every one of them for their considerable efforts in helping to protect Norwich."

The Covid-19 support officers started their role in October 2020, helping people throughout the city by encouraging social distancing, the use of face coverings and hand sanitiser.

