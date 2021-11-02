Traffic wardens double down on illegal parking in Castle Meadow

Andy Major said he is relieved there have been daily patrols by city council traffic wardens, but it's not the end of the saga by any means - Credit: Andy Major

A charity boss sick of seeing the same car constantly parked in Castle Meadow's one and only loading bay has welcomed daily patrols from city council traffic wardens.

After the Evening News reported on the inappropriate use of the loading bay as part of its We'll Sort It campaign, Norwich City Council kept its promise to ramp up patrols and ticket any cars parked where they shouldn't be.

At this particular spot a sign clearly reads: "Loading only at any time for a period of 30 minutes, with no return within one hour".

British Heart Foundation manager Andy Major said one car disregards this persistently by parking in the loading bay - hugely impacting businesses in Castle Meadow and London Street.

He explained: "Castle Meadow is full of bus lanes. This loading bay is the only place businesses can unload their deliveries, and you've got this one car owner treating it like their own personal parking space and getting in everyone's way.

"It's infuriating.

You may also want to watch:

"This bay is for public use only."

Andy Major said he is at his wits end with the council, which just seems to be issuing PCNs and doing nothing else - Credit: Andy Major

He said that traffic wardens had been every day since last Wednesday, and that the illegally-parked car had been given a penalty charge notice (PCN) each time they were caught in the act.

Mr Major speculated that the car owner must be up to about 14 PCNs by now.

But he maintains the saga won't be over until the vehicle is clamped and towed away.

He said: "At the weekend, the traffic wardens from the council came with their boss.

"Even they seemed frustrated this driver doesn't seem to be getting the hint.

"On Saturday and Sunday morning they received a ticket, so at some point came out of their flat and drove off. But then, a couple of hours later they returned to the same spot."

The council said anyone who believes the space is being used incorrectly should make a report on its website.

A spokesman said: "Our civil enforcement officers will take action if necessary to make sure the space is being utilised correctly."

It is understood a business case is being put forward to reinstate council powers to clamp cars.