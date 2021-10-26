News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

Calls for signs to be repainted at 'free-for-all' city roundabout

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 8:00 AM October 26, 2021   
Daniels Road Roundabout with Sheridan Barnes inset

Commuter Sheridan Barnes, who gets the Park and Ride into the bus station everyday, says there would be far less delays if the council repainted the yellow lines on the Daniels Road Roundabout - Credit: Sarah Burgess/ Google

A commuter who faces daily delays due to pile ups at a busy roundabout has called on the council to repaint its junctions — and is hoping the Evening News can help her cause.

Sheridan Barnes, 54, lives on the outskirts of Norwich.

She got in touch with this paper following the launch of the new ‘We’ll sort it’ campaign - which aims to help the people of Norwich by highlighting problems that needs sorting.

Ms Barnes gets the Thickthorn Park and Ride into the city every day for work at Aviva — but faces delays at the Daniels Road Roundabout due to cars sitting in the faded box junctions and holding up the people behind.

The faded yellow boxes at the Daniels Road roundabout in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The faded yellow boxes at the Daniels Road roundabout in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

She explained: "It's nothing to do with ignorance. It's just that nobody can see the box junctions anymore. It's an absolute free-for-all.

"When the roundabout is clear it wipes a good ten minutes off my bus journey into the city. Today, because it was half term and there were less cars on the road, my commute was so much quicker.

You may also want to watch:

"But normally cars and buses just get stuck for ages. Some days it can be fully gridlocked.

"I think the county council should repaint these lines as a matter of urgency. Especially in the run up to Christmas traffic is only going to get worse.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tudor Stores reopens as manager resigns over safety fears
  2. 2 Norwich mum and daughter duo shed 12st
  3. 3 Armed police called to reports of man with knife
  1. 4 Caravan catches fire in Norwich
  2. 5 How Norwich are you? Take our quiz to find out
  3. 6 Key route into city closes for a week for safety improvement work
  4. 7 Jets heard roaring over Norwich for training exercise
  5. 8 'It's very bad'-Trade decline frustration at stores as roadworks take place
  6. 9 Five people spiked at three Norwich venues over the weekend
  7. 10 Family pays tribute to man killed after collision with double-decker bus

"Besides, how hard can it be to just repaint some yellow lines on a road?"

Daniels Road roundabout 2018 vs 2021

The left picture shows the road markings after they were repainted in 2018, versus what they look like in 2021 - shown on the right hand side - Credit: Google

Norfolk County Council said the Daniels Road roundabout markings had been repainted during an improvement scheme at that location in 2018.

However they did not say when they would be repainted again - only that they would be "refreshed" when they meet the necessary intervention level.

Karl Rands, the council's highways services manager, said: "Road markings, including stop lines, zebra crossings and give-way markings are refreshed as part of routine maintenance.

"We spent approximately £550,000 on road markings each year across the county, £50,000 of that in the city.

"We prioritise work depending on the type of marking and how worn it is. For example, replacing worn stop markings would take priority over some other types of road markings.

"We also try to combine line painting with other works which require lane closures, to keep disruption to a minimum."

Commuter Sheridan Barnes

Sheridan Barnes gets the bus into work everyday, but says her journey would be so much quicker if Norfolk County Council repainted the road markings at the Daniels Road roundabout - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paul McCarthy. General manager of Chantry Place. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Special Report

Chantry Place 'close to finalising deals' with four major brands

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Red Lion pub, inset Stuart Robertson

'Such a shame': Social media scammer targets Norwich pub

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Prince of Wales Road at night. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police probing reports Norwich clubbers have been spiked by needles

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Alive Church abandoned bus

'Eyesore' bus won't be removed despite neighbours' pleas

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon