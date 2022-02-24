Norwich City Hall to be lit in colours of Ukrainian flag following Russian invasion

Norwich City Hall will be lit in Ukrainian colours in a show of solidarity from this evening. - Credit: Norwich City Council

Norwich City Hall will be lit in the colours of the Ukrainian flag this evening in a show of support following Russia's invasion this morning.

The city council says the building will be lit with the colours in a show of support for Ukrainians in "Norwich, Norfolk, the UK and their loved ones back home".

A statement read: "The council is shocked and appalled by Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, which breaks international law.

"City Hall in Norwich will be lit up in the Ukrainian national colours in solidarity from this evening."

It comes after Russia President Vladimir Putin confirmed plans for a "special military operation" in Ukraine.