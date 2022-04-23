'How do I get my £150 tax rebate?'

The wait is almost over for city households in council tax bands A, B, C and D awaiting an £150 rebate.

And the good news is, many will simply have to sit back and wait for the cash to drop into their accounts.

The leg-up was announced by Rishi Sunak in February as part of a £9.1bn Treasury support package amid the soaring cost of living.

However folk living in other parts of the county may have to wait weeks for the money promised by the chancellor.

A spokeswoman for Norwich City Council said: "We have now started paying the £150 energy rebate to Norwich households who have a direct debit set up for council tax, so please look out for this payment from us.

"For those who don’t pay by direct debit, we have to set up new systems to ensure payments are made securely.

"We’re doing this as quickly as possible."

The council added: "For those who do not pay council tax via direct debit, your council will confirm how the rebate will be paid to you. Please make sure that communication is from your local council before providing payment details."



