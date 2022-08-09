City man's fury after spending HOURS trying to get through council phone system

Mr Burnham said that trying to speak to Norwich City Council by phone was "frustrating" - Credit: PA - Credit: PA/Steve Burnham

A frustrated city man is calling for better council phone services following issues with his council tax bill.

Steve Burnham, 69, pays his council tax online in 12 monthly instalments - and insists he's never missed a payment.

Mr Burnham of Rye Close - who receives a discount because he lives alone - paid his council tax on July 18 but was informed by letter on July 27 that he hadn't paid and to do so immediately.

Steve was "annoyed" by Norwich City Council's phone system - Credit: Steve Burnham

In fear he'd have to move to large, annual payments, he called Norwich City Council to pay over the phone.

"It's normally all automated but this time there was a guy at the end," he explained.

"I complained to him how long it takes to get through to someone.

"I paid the council tax - or so I thought I did - but then I realised later on I wasn't even given a reference number."

The Hellesdon man proactively checked his bank and saw the payment hadn't gone through.

"I rang to talk about the letter and I never got through to anyone. I was going around in circles," he added.

"It's very frustrating.

"If you don't pay your tax, they're on to you straight away, but you can't get through to them

"As a council that wants your tax money, you would think that they would have a better system."

Steve spent hours on the phone to an 0344 number - once for at least two hours and another call totalling more than 60 minutes - which he worries will rack up additional charges to his landline bill.

"I hate to think what my phone bill will be like when I get it," the retired postman said.

"The rigmarole of trying to get through - they'll probably tell you to do it online. But I needed to talk to someone.

"Not only is it frustrating having to wait, but when you don't get through in the end is even worse.

"It shouldn't be like that."

Thankfully Steve was able to pay his outstanding balance on August 8 via the automated phone service.

Norwich City Council was approached for comment.