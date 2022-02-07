Garden waste collections in Norwich suspended due to staff self-isolating

Garden waste will not be collected in Norwich this week. - Credit: Archant

Garden waste will not be collected in Norwich this week due to members of the collection team self-isolating.

Norwich City Council has reported that garden waste collections will be suspended from Monday, February 7 to Friday, February 11.

This is due to several members of the collection crew self-isolating.

A spokesperson from the council said on Twitter: "We apologise for the temporary disruption to the service.

"We'll let affected users know asap about next steps for this service. Bear with us."

Garden waste collection is a pay in advance service costing £54.60 for a 240 litre or £39.90 for a 180 litre brown bin per year - for a fortnightly collection.

If a collection is missed and a bin was left out, then the council will instruct the collection contractor to return and empty the bin as soon as possible.

No refunds will be given for missed collections.

You can then check your collection day online using My Norwich.