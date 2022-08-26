What help is available for private renters as costs rocket?

With stories of evictions and renters struggling to get on the housing ladder amid spiralling costs, many people across the city feel helpless when dealing with sub-par living conditions.

Earlier this month, city councillor Jamie Osborn called for rent controls in a bid to beat the cost of living crisis for tenants.

And although he said little can be done about controls locally, Labour councillor Beth Jones - portfolio holder for safer, stronger neighbourhoods and councillor for the University ward - explained how Norwich City Council can support private renters - which make up 22pc of the city's population.

Beth Jones, Labour city councillor - Credit: Labour Party

"They're often the people busy and working and don't have time for engaging in things and chasing issues up," she said.

"Particularly at the moment - they're just trying to get by."

She said the "astronomical" price and quality of housing often go hand-in-hand - and believes the council can help.

Cllr Jones added: "I would fully endorse rent caps.

"People shouldn't have to choose between food and heating their homes. Homes should come with stability.

"The city council has a private sector tenancy support worker who supports those who have been issued no-fault eviction notices - because far too often there are errors in there. There is a very clear process around it and it's not always followed.

"We can challenge the validly of them.

More than 22pc of Norwich's population are private renters - Credit: Mike Page

"The benefit there - while we can't stop it - is we can buy some extra time to support those in need.

"We've also got an amazing homelessness service and ability to support people in the search of accommodation.

"But the biggest thing we can do is challenge the standard. When you're shelling out astronomical amounts of money, you should be getting a quality home."

She highlighted the work that the council has done to aid tenants of St Faiths Lane and St Peters House who were battling against unliveable conditions.

"For me, ultimately it's about enforcement and licensing in a greater form," she added.

More than 22pc of Norwich's population are private renters - Credit: Mike Page

"We have a webpage which sets out what support we provide and people can lodge an enquiry so we can provide advice and, if necessary, support with enforcement.

"We need people to tell us where and when there's a problem.

"We work with great organisations like Shelter. It's about knowing your rights and asking questions. Don't assume that there's nothing anyone can do."