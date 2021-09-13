Council spends £2.25m on Carrow House purchase

Published: 5:30 AM September 13, 2021

Norwich City Council has announced the purchase of Carrow House for £2.25m as part of Town Deal plans to regenerate east Norwich.

The former home of the Colman family will be used for office space for smaller and start-up businesses, and aims to create an urban quarter with up to 4,000 new homes and 6,000 new jobs.

It comes after the building originally went on sale in January 2020 having previously housed the Norfolk Museums costumes and textiles collection and most recently Norfolk Coroner's Court.

The Town Deal saw the council awarded £25m at the end of 2020 from the ministry of housing, communities and local government to deliver eight projects which aim to regenerate the area.

Part of Carrow House undergoing a refurbishment in 2007. Photo: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Archant

Mike Stonard, portfolio holder for inclusive and sustainable growth for the city council, said: “The city council’s purchase of Carrow House marks the start of our ambitious plan to create more homes and more jobs for Norwich.

“Refurbishing and repurposing this important Grade II listed building will provide 50,000 square feet of floorspace for a range of start-ups and small businesses.

“There is currently a real shortage of space for these companies in Norwich and the city council sees Carrow House as a venue to drive exciting growth for smaller businesses, kick-starting the regeneration of east Norwich.”

Carrow House's conservatory, pictured in 2007. Photo: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Archant

Town Deal funding will also be used to carry out refurbishment work in the region of £1.4m.

Greg Peck, cabinet member for commercial services and asset management at Norfolk County Council, said: “The sale of Carrow House has secured a multi-million pound return to the county council and will see the building become a centre for economic growth.

"As the former home of the Colman family, Carrow House was at the heart Norfolk’s history, so it is only fitting that it plays a pivotal role in the start of a new chapter.”

The plans for east Norwich will aim to support business and the local economy; housing, regeneration and development.

A masterplan is currently being developed which aims to provide a flexible long-term regeneration and development strategy for the area.