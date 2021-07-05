Golden Triangle street's 'nightmare' parking woes persist a year on

Published: 1:13 PM July 5, 2021

The parking agony of a Golden Triangle community is persisting – more than a year after it was first highlighted.

In the early stages of 2020, parking permit zones were rolled out across several streets surrounding Christchurch Road in Norwich.

Following a public consultation, the changes were agreed and came into effect in January 2020, applying to The Avenues, parts of Earlham Road and the city’s ‘Welsh’ streets.

However, In March of that year, families living on Christchurch Road said the scheme had left their road as a hot spot for on-street parking, with it constantly becoming clogged up with cars.

And more than a year on, they said the problem was “worse than ever”, with driveways regularly blocked and roadside parking limiting passing distance on the street.

William Thompson, who lives on Christchurch Road, said: “The problem was created in about five minutes and has gone on longer than a year – and still exists.

“People leave their cars on the street and go off for work and we’re sure people from neighbouring streets use it to get around paying for permits on where they live.

“It’s a nightmare because if there are any problems there is no way of knowing who the cars belong to and the owners are nowhere to be found.”

Mr Thompson said on some occasions he had been blocked into his driveway and other times the parked vehicles affected the road’s visibility.

The permits were brought in while Norwich City Council was in charge of the city’s highways. However, this responsibility has since moved to the county.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk County Council said new restrictions could be introduced "where there is a clear need and broad support".

She added: "A legal traffic regulation order has to be made before new restrictions can be introduced and this can be a lengthy process, involving periods for consultation and legal challenge.

"People should contact community representatives in the first instance, which may by a county or district councillor, or their parish, town or district council to gauge the community support their request may have."

The spokeswoman added that dangerous or obstructive parking should be reported to the police on 101.